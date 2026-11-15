US Attorney Drops the Tomahawk on Elizabeth Warren After She Threatens Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has been on the warpath since the midterm elections.

But judging by the smoke signals, she could be in for trouble up ahead.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz of the Southern District of Texas sent Warren a formal warning on Sunday, informing her that her plans to investigate private citizens and businesses associated with Trump could implicate federal civil rights laws protecting Americans from government retaliation.

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Reitz didn’t beat around the wigwam. In a post accompanying the letter, he wrote:

@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump. Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights. My first arrow shot…

@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump. Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights. My first arrow shot: https://t.co/yzbppdfjry — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 15, 2026

The letter specifically references Warren's recent appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation," a Time magazine opinion piece and congressional correspondence seeking information about private individuals involved in fundraising for Trump. Warren is positioned to chair the powerful Senate Banking Committee when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Reitz argued that her public statements suggest an intention to use congressional investigations against individuals because of their political associations.

"In sum, you appear eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump's private associates," Reitz wrote.

The prosecutor also warned that Americans are entitled to freely associate without facing aggressive government action intended to punish those relationships. His letter cites 18 U.S.C. Sections 241 and 242, federal statutes addressing conspiracies against constitutional rights and the deprivation of rights under color of law.

UNDERCOVER: ELISSA SLOTKIN LAYS OUT DEMOCRATS' LAWFARE PLAN IF THEY WIN THE MAJORITY! "We have a list of, like, the 'signature cases.' So the things where it's, like, so egregious, such a violation of law, such a corruption case... in every committee, there will be the 'signature cases' where we hold people accountable." "I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years. And I'm like, how did you handle 16 years of corruption? We don't have that much, but we have so much." She named the targets: the White House ballroom, the reflecting pool renovation, "$200 million from the Defense Department." "So that's what you'll see basically in January." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 30, 2026

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The preservation notice directs Warren, her staff, consultants and campaign personnel to retain documents, communications and electronically stored information relevant to the planned investigations. Reitz gave the senator until 6 PM Eastern on November 23 to confirm compliance in writing, warning that failing to preserve relevant evidence could carry legal consequences.

The Texas prosecutor isn’t singling out Warren, either.

Earlier this week, Reitz issued a similar warning to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who has been investigating private donors involved in financing Trump's planned White House ballroom. Blumenthal sought information from individuals and corporations that contributed to the project, raising questions about whether their donations might be connected to favorable treatment from the administration.

Reitz responded by accusing Blumenthal of using congressional authority to intimidate Americans for exercising their constitutional rights.

Blumenthal fired back with a preservation demand of his own, directing Reitz to retain records concerning communications with the White House and Justice Department about the prosecutor's warning.

"As incoming Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, I will not be intimidated," Blumenthal declared.

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Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has also received a preservation warning following comments about pursuing investigations into Trump associates after the Democratic midterm victory.

Meanwhile, Reitz has raised concerns about a separate effort involving former Obama and Biden administration officials encouraging foreign governments to collect evidence against Trump administration figures, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, for possible future prosecutions.

Reitz described the alleged effort as "seditious meddling" that "may be illegal," adding, "DOJ will smoke it out. More to come."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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