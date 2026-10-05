Chick-fil-A Rejects AI Interaction in Their Drive-Thru, Showing Why They're Ahead of the Competition

Chick-fil-A, one of the most iconic fast-food brands, is holding the line on the drive thru the way Publix and Stater Bros. have done for the grocery checkout. These companies refuse to automate with self-checkout and AI, because the human touch is as sacrosanct as the goods they purvey.

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Chick-fil-A is turning down artificial intelligence in its drive-thru lanes, choosing human employee interaction over automated order takers as competitors embrace voice technology. Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy told CNBC that the company wants to keep human hospitality at the heart of its drive-thru experience. The privately held chain generated nearly $23.9 billion in sales in 2025. "From our experience, we really want that hospitality to be human to human," Cathy said. "We’re not going to substitute that interaction with technology, because we feel like that hospitality is so important to create that warm environment for consumers."

AI is supposed to enhance and improve the human experience, not eliminate it or add to the frustration. In June, it was announced that McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, and Hardees were rolling out the latest AI technology to purportedly improve the drive-thru experience.

But not Chick-fil-A. This is why they are the GOAT when it comes to being true to their corporate purpose and sticking close to their branding.

At the core of Chick-fil-A’s success lies its unwavering commitment to its brand values, purpose, and personality. Since its founding in 1946 by Truett Cathy, Chick-fil-A has embraced a people-first approach, valuing integrity, excellence, and service. This people-centric philosophy shapes every aspect of the Chick-fil-A experience and sets it apart from its competitors.

It does indeed, and CEO Andrew Cathy's realigning to those values by prioritizing the human connection over the technology bells and whistles is one of the reasons why.

Truett Cathy, the visionary behind Chick-fil-A, sought to create a brand that not only provided high-quality food and exceptional service but also made a positive impact on the lives of its customers and employees. This brand purpose became the guiding force behind the company’s every decision and action, making it more than just a fast-food chain. Chick-fil-A’s brand personality is rooted in their commitment to genuinely caring for their customers. From the moment customers interact with the friendly staff at the drive-through to the personalized rewards offered through their app, Chick-fil-A goes above and beyond to create a meaningful connection.

We have watched over the last several years as Cracker Barrel has imploded because it moved away from its corporate purpose and founding vision, and its shareholders have paid dearly for it. Of course, being a privately held company has a lot do with why Chick-fil-A is able to set the bar so high and maintain it. The same can be said for In-N-Out, which maintains its gold standard in food quality and customer service.

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In any event, it's good to know that when you drive-thru a Chick-fil-A, you won't have to experience the phone tree customer service experience that most corporations have foisted upon us, where one has to scream, "Representative," and/or hard-press "1," just to get some chicken nuggets and a shake.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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