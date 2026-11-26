It’s easy to get dragged down by politics, especially after a serious loss—and it was serious, don’t get me wrong—we have an uphill battle in front of us to save the country from the more than 200 socialists who won elections this year. Conservatives, libertarians, and Republicans at large should be working not just to hold the line but to gain ground, and that will be even more difficult.

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However, it’s Thanksgiving, and there is a lot to be thankful for.

I’m thankful for the past century of agricultural technology, from improved fertilizers and pesticides to heavy equipment, which have led to unprecedented food production worldwide and record-low starvation. Vital cereal crops break production and yield records nearly every year.

I’m thankful for a fast global shipping industry that allows an ordinary person like me to buy spices from around the world and fresh fruit in November, like bananas for 50 cents a pound. I often choose to shop local instead. I can go to the farmers’ market and buy fresh dragon fruit for kicks, in the middle of winter!

Medical technology and pharmaceuticals in America today are vastly superior compared to even just a few decades ago. Someone born in the 1940s was twice as likely to perish from mere influenza, the flu, at some point in their life than someone born in 1980. Since the 1970s, the number of people who get hospital-acquired infections has likely declined by roughly half.

We’re much less likely to be killed by other natural hazards like weather events too. Technology like heating and air conditioning helps us stay not just healthy but comfortable during bouts of bad weather. Portable generators and all the materials we use to build storm-resistant structures have contributed to more than a 99 percent drop in deaths due to weather disasters like floods, snowstorms, drought, wildfires, and extreme temperatures.

I am incredibly thankful for the people who took us to the moon decades ago and those who are still today looking deeper into space than ever before, planning to gain more permanent footholds on the moon, and sending up satellites to connect the world.

And… I am thankful for the raw materials that made all this possible for the brilliant humans behind it to accomplish, those being our energy resources, especially oil and gas.

Modern synthetic fertilizers that feed the world are made from the byproducts of natural gas; the tractors and other heavy machinery run on diesel, as do the ships, airplanes, and trucks that deliver food all around the world.

Petroleum byproducts are also used to make single-use plastics that improve hospital sanitation, and even pharmaceuticals themselves. Gasoline and diesel generators keep the power on at hospitals when the grid is down, and they fuel ambulances. They also make the materials used to manufacture solar panels and batteries.

Stable, dependable, affordable electricity is an unbelievable gift. It lets us have clean water in the desert cheaply and powers the machines that help us design the craft that will one day use kerosene to lift off from this wonderful blue marble and take men to a decidedly less homey red one nearly 120 million miles away.

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These good things are not guaranteed. In fact, the Green left wants much of this modern success to go away or at least halt in place while we try to fill the world with wind turbines that stop producing power when the wind dies (built and shipped using what, I wonder).

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, recently spoke at a UN climate conference in Turkey, and accused the companies that produce oil and gas of being in a grand conspiracy to make our lives worse, dooming us all to eventual apocalypse. The exact opposite is true; the worst thing oil companies do is bow and grovel before the climate cabal.

Stepping outside of politics for a moment, as much as I entertain some of what’s recently been called “anemoia,” nostalgia for times you never actually lived through, I nevertheless thank God for these developments and know I was born in this era of abundance for a reason. My ancestors worked hard for this.

Some will inevitably go picking through my examples here, looking for the negative aspects of things like modern medicine and overreliance on computers. It is said that life satisfaction is low in America despite our immense wealth. I don’t think it means that safety and wealth are the problem. Sometimes we lose something when we are otherwise comfortable; that’s true, but I believe no amount of material or even emotional wealth will ever fully satisfy us. Our cups are infinitely deep because they were made to be filled by the Infinite God.

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Still, it is good to be appreciative of what we do have in the meantime, and on this Thanksgiving, I am thankful for our God-given resources and the human brainpower that figured out how to use them.

Linnea Lueken ([email protected]) is a research fellow with the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute. X: @LinneaLueken

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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