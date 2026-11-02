Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear this weekend that the United States government did not arrange Flávio Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil or his arrival in Miami. Rubio told reporters at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Atlanta that Bolsonaro already held a visa and that President Trump simply decided to permit his entry. The administration was not involved in the logistics of the trip itself.

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Flávio Bolsonaro left Brazil days after losing the presidential runoff to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He has refused to concede and has described the election as fraudulent. His father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year sentence for an alleged coup attempt.

The younger Bolsonaro faces his own investigations into corruption, money laundering and tax issues, and Brazilian authorities had ordered him to surrender his passport as a flight risk.

🚨 BREAKING: 🇺🇸 RUBIO DENIES US ROLE IN BOLSONARO’S EXIT — TRUMP OFFERS HIM A LONG STAY US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that no assistance was provided to Flavio Bolsonaro to leave the country following his father’s defeat by Lula in the Brazilian election. However, the US has granted him permission to enter the country, which allows him to travel there. In Brazil, Flavio is facing investigations into several allegations, including those related to financial irregularities and money laundering. — IsraelArmy (@IsraelMilitaryX) November 1, 2026

The decision to leave must be viewed against the treatment of his father. Jair Bolsonaro has faced significant restrictions while in custody, including limits on family visits that have drawn criticism from his supporters. When a political figure sees his parent subjected to what many view as prolonged and selective pressure, departure becomes an understandable step rather than an act of panic. The United States has long offered refuge to those who face what they reasonably believe is political targeting. Granting entry under existing visa rules fits that pattern.

The recent election process itself raised questions that fuel such concerns. Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin, who previously served as Lula’s personal lawyer, ordered polling stations nationwide to remain open two hours past the scheduled closing time.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in America AS LONG AS HE WANTS — 47 is NOT turning him over to the tyrants Great news! 🇺🇸🇧🇷 "The election was a DISGRACE." "He can stay here as long as he want — Bolsonaro. He can stay here as long as he wants!" Trump is not happy with how Brazil's Lula and his flunkies tried persecuting him. Bolsonaro refused to concede to Lula and flew to Miami with his wife and two daughters by way of Argentina and Ecuador, just as a Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered him to hand over his passport! He's WELCOME IN FLORIDA ☀️ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 1, 2026

The extension came at the request of Lula’s campaign, which cited transportation problems in certain cities. While both campaigns sought more time in limited areas, the nationwide order from a justice closely tied to the incumbent created an appearance of uneven application of the rules. In a close contest, that kind of late intervention invites skepticism about the process, even if official results later stood.

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Flávio Bolsonaro and his family have maintained strong ties to President Trump. The elder Bolsonaro built a relationship with Trump during his own presidency, and the family has consistently aligned with American conservative priorities on sovereignty, law enforcement, and economic freedom.

That relationship helps explain why the Trump administration viewed Bolsonaro’s entry as consistent with U.S. interests rather than a complication. Allies who share a commitment to orderly borders and resistance to leftist overreach deserve consideration when they seek safety.

🇺🇸🇧🇷🚨O Secretário de Estado Marco Rubio sobre o Flavio Bolsonaro do Brasil: "Não facilitamos nada. Quer dizer, tivemos notícia de que ele havia chegado aos Estados Unidos. Ele já havia detido um visto anteriormente, e o presidente tomou uma decisão de permitir que ele entrasse no país, o que fizemos." "Mas não estivemos envolvidos em nenhum dos arranjos que ele fez em termos de saída. Pelo menos o governo dos EUA não esteve envolvido diretamente em nenhum dos movimentos que foram feitos." "O presidente deixou claro que, se ele chegasse aos Estados Unidos em um porto de entrada, ele seria libertado condicionalmente no país, e assim foi." — Conservatism And Elegance 🇺🇲 (@ThayzzySmith) October 31, 2026

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Rubio’s meetings with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Atlanta signal that diplomacy continues. The two sides will likely meet again soon. Yet the underlying tension remains. Brazil under Lula has pursued aggressive legal actions against the Bolsonaro family while elevating judges with clear personal connections to the president.

Extending voting hours under those circumstances, combined with the ongoing confinement of a former president, creates a climate in which leaving the country looks less like evasion and more like self-preservation.

The United States is not required to referee Brazil’s internal politics. It is entitled to decide whom it admits under its own immigration rules. Allowing a defeated candidate who already held a visa to enter after his father faced years of restrictive conditions is a measured response.

It recognizes that political pressure can make remaining at home untenable. Trump’s decision reflects a preference for supporting figures who have stood with American interests rather than those who have worked against them.

Diplomatic channels with Brazil should stay open. At the same time, the administration is right to treat the Bolsonaro family’s situation on its own terms. When a government appears to tilt the electoral process through last-minute judicial orders and maintains tight control over a former rival’s confinement, the decision by that rival’s son to seek safety elsewhere is neither surprising nor unreasonable. The United States acted within its rights by permitting entry. That choice aligns with a clear-eyed view of where reliable partnerships in the region still exist.

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