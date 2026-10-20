Where in the World Is Ilhan Omar? Daughters Spotted at Residence Amid Growing Questions

It could be time to update the name of that old computer game classic, “Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?”

Now we can play “Where in the Heck is Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5)?” The usually chatty lawmaker hasn’t been seen since Homeland Security Investigations searched her home over a week ago on Monday, October 12, and after a flurry of angry tweets following the raid, she’s gone mostly silent on X.

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Her husband has been seen walking the dog down their street, and when a reporter approached him two days after the raid, he was nonchalant. “No concerns," he said. By Wednesday, however, that mood had notably changed, and he snapped at a journalist who asked him whether his wife had fled the country. “You guys are annoying the hell out of all the neighbors around here, man,” he said, then refused to engage further as he angrily walked away.

Although Omar hasn’t been seen, her daughters have. At least one of them seems to have just as much disdain as her mother for anyone with questions:

Where is Ilhan Omar?



The Minnesota Democrat has not been spotted publicly since federal agents raided her D.C. home last week, but Fox News Digital is tracking new activity at the residence.



Fox cameras caught her daughters arriving at the property, including the eldest, Isra… pic.twitter.com/YMf7wL7A1Z — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

Where is Ilhan Omar? The Minnesota Democrat has not been spotted publicly since federal agents raided her D.C. home last week, but Fox News Digital is tracking new activity at the residence. Fox cameras caught her daughters arriving at the property, including the eldest, Isra Hirsi, who pulled into the driveway after dark Saturday and headed inside carrying a bag. When approached by Fox News Digital, Hirsi responded with a pointed question: "What's your problem?" Meanwhile, Omar's husband continues to defend her, even as reports indicate federal agents seized her phone and passport during the search. The developments don't stop at Omar's front door.

President Trump weighed in on the situation Tuesday from the White House. Profanity alert:

.@POTUS on Ilhan Omar: "I think she's a sick, very dishonest person who hates our country — and she comes from a country that is essentially not even a country, Somalia. It's a real shithouse." pic.twitter.com/p20HZPrhOb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 20, 2026

Omar has three children with Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi (also known as Ahmed Hirsi), her longtime partner and ex-husband.⁠ Adnan Hirsi, their son, has not been spotted at the house.

The far-left lawmaker had a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad week starting that Monday. First came the raid, then U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro confirmed that the DOJ was investigating Omar over financial irregularities, then it was revealed that law enforcement had seized her cellphone, computer, notebooks, and passport, then reports indicated they’d also obtained DNA from her and some of her family members — and oh, yeah — some of them, including her sister, were subpoenaed. (Her sister has reportedly “voluntarily” spoken to the feds.) On Monday, meanwhile, RedState’s Kyle Becker reported that something crucial may be missing: her naturalization records.

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Hoo boy. No wonder she’s (apparently) in hiding. Maybe she went to James Talarico's secret place?

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