DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Grab the Popcorn: Now There's a Report Omar's Sister Talked to the Feds

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 20, 2026 8:00 AM
Advertisement
Grab the Popcorn: Now There's a Report Omar's Sister Talked to the Feds
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

That investigation into Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) just seems to keep intensifying as more and more emerges. 

More information came out on Monday about the DNA and passport evidence that had been collected in the case.

Advertisement

Now comes word, according to a report from Fox, that federal investigators have also spoken to Omar's sister, Sahra Noor. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar's older sister was questioned by federal investigators last week in relation to an immigration fraud probe into the congresswoman, Fox News Digital has learned.

Three sources familiar with the investigation said Sahra Noor voluntarily spoke with the investigators after the high-profile Monday morning raid on the residence Omar shares with her husband in Washington, D.C. It is not clear the scope of the conversation Noor had with investigators.

There had been earlier reports that Noor, as well as several other people, received subpoenas in the case. 

That was on top of the report from the New York Times that Noor's phone had been seized.

The messages contained information that investigators had used to get a federal judge to authorize homeland security agents to search Ms. Omar’s Washington-area residence on Monday, the three people said. Agents spent hours searching the home of the congresswoman and were seen walking away with several boxes of seized items.

Recommended
Reporter Reveals What He's Been Told About Michigan Polling in Latest Concerning Sign for El-Sayed Sister Toldjah COVID Was Just the Beginning: New Docs Reveal Biden's Bigger Censorship Plans Ben Smith
Advertisement

So one would have to think the questions for Noor would be related to that information, and now, it seems, they have her on the record. 

Noor had skipped out on a book tour appearance that she was supposed to make on Oct. 15. The bookstore said that the event had been canceled due to a "family emergency." 

Omar's attorneys claim the search was not justified and are asking for the property that was seized in the raid to be returned. 

Omar herself has not been seen since the raid on her home on Oct. 12, although she has spoken out on X and claimed that President Donald Trump was targeting her. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILHAN OMAR | FOX NEWS | DOJ | DHS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Reporter Reveals What He's Been Told About Michigan Polling in Latest Concerning Sign for El-Sayed

Reporter Reveals What He's Been Told About Michigan Polling in Latest Concerning Sign for El-Sayed

Sister Toldjah
COVID Was Just the Beginning: New Docs Reveal Biden's Bigger Censorship Plans

COVID Was Just the Beginning: New Docs Reveal Biden's Bigger Censorship Plans

Ben Smith
Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing'

Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing'

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos