Grab the Popcorn: Now There's a Report Omar's Sister Talked to the Feds

That investigation into Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) just seems to keep intensifying as more and more emerges.

More information came out on Monday about the DNA and passport evidence that had been collected in the case.

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Now comes word, according to a report from Fox, that federal investigators have also spoken to Omar's sister, Sahra Noor.

Rep. Ilhan Omar's older sister was questioned by federal investigators last week in relation to an immigration fraud probe into the congresswoman, Fox News Digital has learned. Three sources familiar with the investigation said Sahra Noor voluntarily spoke with the investigators after the high-profile Monday morning raid on the residence Omar shares with her husband in Washington, D.C. It is not clear the scope of the conversation Noor had with investigators.

There had been earlier reports that Noor, as well as several other people, received subpoenas in the case.

That was on top of the report from the New York Times that Noor's phone had been seized.

The messages contained information that investigators had used to get a federal judge to authorize homeland security agents to search Ms. Omar’s Washington-area residence on Monday, the three people said. Agents spent hours searching the home of the congresswoman and were seen walking away with several boxes of seized items.

So one would have to think the questions for Noor would be related to that information, and now, it seems, they have her on the record.

Noor had skipped out on a book tour appearance that she was supposed to make on Oct. 15. The bookstore said that the event had been canceled due to a "family emergency."

Omar's attorneys claim the search was not justified and are asking for the property that was seized in the raid to be returned.

Omar herself has not been seen since the raid on her home on Oct. 12, although she has spoken out on X and claimed that President Donald Trump was targeting her.

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