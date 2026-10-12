This Is Minnesota: (Allegedly) Shoot Two Teens, Hit the Streets 48 Hours Later

We reported on the story on October 3: a shooting broke out outside a high school football homecoming game in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and two teenagers were struck and injured. Unfortunately, stories like this, which caused the stadium to be evacuated and then the homecoming dance to be cancelled the next day, seem commonplace these days.

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Authorities suspected the mayhem was caused by Somali gang members embroiled in a feud. On October 8, they arrested 18-year-old Adam Abdihakeem Adam of St. Louis Park at the intersection of Highway 55 and Penn Avenue in Minneapolis. He was held at the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause for second-degree assault.

But this being deep blue Minnesota, the suspect is back out on the streets again mere hours later after posting bail. Evidently consequences for your actions are considered a joke by the Gopher State’s leftist politicians:

Adam Abdihakeem Adam, 18, posted bond and was released Saturday evening, according to Hennepin County jail records reviewed by Fox News Digital. Police say he shot two teenagers outside Eden Prairie High School during its Oct. 2 homecoming football game, prompting the evacuation of the stadium. His release drew criticism from President Donald Trump’s Rapid Response 47 account, which highlighted police statements linking the shooting to rival Somali gangs.

Adam Abdihakeem Adam was arrested for shooting up a Minnesota suburban high school football game. Police believe the shooting to be connected to rival Somali gangs.



A Radical Left judge immediately granted him a no-condition bail. https://t.co/wAN5AvZULa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2026

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-6), who has been warning about this exact type of political and judicial malfeasance as the extreme Left tries to hijack our country, was disgusted:

Another radical left-wing judge lets the Eden Prairie shooter, Adam Abdihakeem Adam, out of jail on a no-condition bail.



When will the madness stop? How can we let someone who is believed to be tied with Somali gangs back out onto the street?



This is another example of why… https://t.co/JCO8hqYgbI — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) October 12, 2026

Another radical left-wing judge lets the Eden Prairie shooter, Adam Abdihakeem Adam, out of jail on a no-condition bail. When will the madness stop? How can we let someone who is believed to be tied with Somali gangs back out onto the street? This is another example of why our state is losing respect across the country. The soft on crime Democrats need to go, and we need to take our state back in November.

“Losing respect?” No offense, Senator, because it’s certainly not your fault, but your state, along with California, Massachusetts, and others, has already lost all respect among America-loving patriots who believe in the rule of law and order.

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The alleged shooting left a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old in the hospital with gunshot wounds, but that wasn’t enough to keep the suspected assailant behind bars in Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (MN-5) Minnesota.

It’s enough to make you want to run out into the streets and scream, “What is happening?!”

The answer, of course, is that our political system has been infiltrated by zealots who want to remake this country into a violent third-world hellhole. The surest way to stop it is to vote different, something that all too many Americans can’t seem to figure out.

Trust me, I live in Los Angeles.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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