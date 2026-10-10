Where’s No-Show Omar As Somali Gangs Terrorize Minnesota?

Minnesota's Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, aren't generally fun places to be anymore. And, let's be honest, a lot of the recent unpleasantness there is due to the growing Somalian community, many of whom show no sign of integrating or becoming American; instead, they seem determined to build Mogadishu in Minnesota, with all that goes with it. Gang violence in the city is becoming a serious issue, with Somali gangs leading the charge, and Minnesota's prominent Somali officeholder, Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar (MN-05), is, according to her Republican opponent in the 2026 election, nowhere to be seen.

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Former state trooper John Nagel pointed the finger at his opponent, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and the Democratic Party for allowing Somali-American gang-linked violence to escalate in the Twin Cities. Residents of Eden Prairie and surrounding Twin Cities suburbs have been left fearing for their safety after a string of gang-related incidents this month, including the shooting of two teens shot outside an Eden Prairie high school football game and more than 100 shell casings recovered in a Bloomington neighborhood. "Where is Ilhan Omar in all of this?" Nagel, a Minnesota native who spent 30 years as a state trooper, asked in an interview with Fox News Digital. "I would think that as a congressman that represents this particular area that she'd be at these meetings or she'd have a statement or she’d be sitting down and saying, ‘Hey, how can we help this? How could we stop this?’ And I don't see her."

It's a fair question. Admittedly, gang violence and crime are a matter for municipal and state law enforcement, rather than Congress, but there's such a thing as "showing leadership," which is something Rep. Omar clearly doesn't understand. Since much of the issue here stems from the presence of a demographic she is always ready to vocally align with, one would think she would have something to say.

This community that Rep. Omar claims to represent is accused of some pretty major incidents, like recent incidents in the suburbs of Eden Prairie and Bloomington. These shootouts left piles of empty brass at the scenes. Some are already blaming the incidents on "failed assimilation," or worse, an assimilation with the worse elements.

Stanford sociologist Tomás Jiménez cautioned against treating gang involvement among a small subset of second-generation immigrants as evidence that an entire community has failed to integrate. “I would actually not think of it as, like, a failed assimilation, as much as a particular kind of assimilation,” Jiménez said.

I'm not a Stanford sociologist nor do I play one on television, but I'm not buying it. This is a community, the Somali "refugee" community, that has not failed to assimilate. They have refused to assimilate. They have brought many of the elements of their Third World, zero-trust society to the United States with them. They have established a New Mogadishu in the American heartland. It's not just gang violence and shootouts, either; a disproportionate amount of the various fraud schemes that originated in Minnesota- fraud schemes that Minnesota's hapless Governor Tim Walz seems mysteriously to have not noticed- are known to have originated in this community.

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Now this community is here; they are literally shooting up the streets of American suburbs, and Ilhan Omar, who makes much of her ties to the Somali community, is silent. Normally we might think that Ilhan Omar being silent would be a good thing, but right now, in this instance, her Republican opponent, John Nagel, is absolutely right to call her out.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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