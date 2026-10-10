Trump, Netanyahu Unload on Nobel Prize Committee After Bizarre Pick: 'Lost Its Moral Compass'

The once‑esteemed Norwegian Nobel Prize Committee awarded its annual Peace Prize on Friday, and President Donald Trump is not a happy camper. It’s an award he’s long coveted, especially since former President Barack Obama received one in 2009 for reasons no one can quite explain.

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The president is more than aware of the committee’s extreme leftist bias, however, as RedState’s Becca Lower reported in 2025. "They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize," he said, adding, "they only give it to liberals."

On Saturday, he unloaded on them again for awarding the prize to someone he says has done far less to spread peace than he has:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages, from countries all over the World, released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon — AND MUCH MORE! Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the Noble Peace Prize. WOW!

The award instead went to South African jurist Navi Pillay, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and one-time member of Trump’s despised International Criminal Court (ICC). The move caused outrage among many observers — one of whom was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who absolutely eviscerated the globalist committee and said they’d truly lost their way:

The Nobel Prize committee has lost its moral compass. It has awarded its highest honor to a bigot who built her career around inventing and propagating blood libels against the one and only Jewish state.



Navi Pillay’s proudest achievement was to legitimize a corrupt prosecutor… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2026

Brutal:

The Nobel Prize committee has lost its moral compass. It has awarded its highest honor to a bigot who built her career around inventing and propagating blood libels against the one and only Jewish state. Navi Pillay’s proudest achievement was to legitimize a corrupt prosecutor who turned to her fabrications against Israel hoping that by joining her bigoted lynch mob, he would beat a rape charge. Karim Khan, who was accused by his own ICC employees of raping and sexually molesting them, used Pillay’s lies to build a fake case against Israel. Pillay supplied the lies. Khan weaponized them. And now the misguided members of the Nobel Committee are honoring the woman who propagated this demonization of the Jews and this travesty of justice.

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The Nobel lost much of its shine when it gave the Prize to Obama, who had only been president for a little over eight months when he was handed his gold medal, diploma, and cash. Before that, he was a one-term senator, professor, and community organizer. Not exactly Gandhi.

Even the leftist LA Times wrote back in the day, “The Peace Prize? Really?”

Unfortunately, Mr. Trump, there’s a better-than-even chance that you’ll never receive one — but to me, that shows you’re doing all the right things.

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