Trump Recalls Horrors of 10/7, Reiterates Support for Israel on Third Anniversary of Terror Attacks

While New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani predictably put out a disgraceful and, frankly, un-American statement on the third anniversary of the 10/7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians, President Donald Trump showed how it's done both in a statement published on Truth Social and in comments he made earlier during a conversation he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu.

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On his social media platform, Trump recalled the horror of that day, which saw 1,200 innocent Israelis savagely brutalized and murdered and 251 taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in an unprovoked attack.

Trump also reminded folks of his extensive involvement in hostage negotiations, reiterated the United States' support for Israel, and vowed to "NEVER forget" that day or the victims as the battle "against the forces of Terror and Evil" rages on:

Three years ago today, on October 7th, the World witnessed one of the darkest and most evil days in the history of Israel. Innocent men, women, and children were murdered, kidnapped, and subjected to unimaginable horrors at the hands of Hamas TERRORISTS. Today, we remember every innocent life taken, honor the survivors and their families, and remember the hostages who endured the unthinkable. I fought relentlessly to bring the hostages home, and reunite them with their loved ones, and I did, both the living and the dead! We will NEVER forget October 7th. We will NEVER forget the victims. And we will always stand against the forces of Terror and Evil. President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://t.co/thi5XtDd8p — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

At the White House, Trump shared with reporters that he had a phone conversation with Netanyahu:

.@POTUS on the anniversary of October 7, 2023: "I spoke with Bibi Netanyahu and I wished him well and I wished the people of Israel well. That was a horrible day, a horrible tragedy — and the other side is paying a very big price for what they did on October 7th, believe me." https://t.co/USOFVomfRq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

In a statement posted to X, the Trump administration shared that "Today, three years after the horrific October 7 attacks, we remember the innocent lives taken by Hamas terrorists. The Trump Administration remains committed to confronting terrorism and bringing hostages home."

"America will always stand as a beacon of freedom, defending our allies and values around the world," the statement went on to read.

Today, three years after the horrific October 7 attacks, we remember the innocent lives taken by Hamas terrorists. The Trump Administration remains committed to confronting terrorism and bringing hostages home. America will always stand as a beacon of freedom, defending our allies and values around the world. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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