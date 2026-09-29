Say Their Names: Cora, Dawson and Callan — Clancy Jury Holdout Speaks, and It's Beyond Powerful

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy triple-murder trial is speaking out personally, without any lawyers or podcast hosts or pundits interpreting his words for him.

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It’s been over three weeks since the horrific case ended in a mistrial, and now that brave juror is explaining why he refused to bend the knee despite the enormous, almost unthinkable amount of pressure his fellow panelists put on his shoulders.

And his explanation is profound. In a short recorded video statement on the Fox News show “Hannity” Monday night, the juror aimed to refocus the narrative around what really matters here — not feminism, not medical treatment, not left-wing socialists’ anti-family agendas, but on three small helpless lives that were brutally snuffed out in January 2023:

EXCLUSIVE: The juror at the center of the Lindsay Clancy mistrial controversy is breaking his silence for the first time in video exclusively obtained by 'Hannity,' but says the attention should be on the three children whose deaths were at the heart of the case.



“I know the… pic.twitter.com/Agng8axStt — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

Forget all the noise, he implored: say their names. Cora, Dawson and Callan:

EXCLUSIVE: The juror at the center of the Lindsay Clancy mistrial controversy is breaking his silence for the first time in video exclusively obtained by 'Hannity,' but says the attention should be on the three children whose deaths were at the heart of the case. “I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels,” Michael P. Desronvil says, naming Cora, Dawson and Callan. Clancy’s murder trial ended in a mistrial after the jury reportedly split 11-1, with Desronvil identified as the lone juror who voted to convict while the other 11 supported finding her not criminally responsible. Now, amid intense scrutiny over the deadlock, Desronvil is leaning on his Catholic faith and thanking those who have supported him while urging people to remember the children “that can’t speak for themselves.”

Remember what this American citizen — simply called on to perform his constitutionally mandated duties — has been subjected to for refusing to compromise his beliefs: Lone Holdout Juror Stood Up to 'Unimaginable' Pressure, Lawyer Reveals in Blockbuster Interview, and Sick Effort to Destroy Lone Clancy Juror Holdout Continues As Defense Digs Into His Past.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington appears to be moving from zealous advocacy to virtual stalking in the Lindsay Clancy case. Reddington is seeking phone records, surveillance, and criminal records of Michael Desronvil, the now-identified holdout juror... https://t.co/GesfJdLYJh — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 22, 2026

But this juror is not backing down to the mob, and he credits his faith for providing the foundation that helped him weather the storm and focus on what really was at the heart of this matter: the children.

“A little bit about me, I want to thank God for my Catholic faith. I want to thank god for blessing me with the ability to love my daughter. And I foremost would like to thank everyone, every individual that has support me throughout this difficult situation.” “Your prayers, your emotional support, your psychological support is a tremendous to my heart. That I feel, that I sense, that I know. I do want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

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We’ve truly crossed a twisted Rubicon in this country when fangirls are openly supporting accused cold-blooded murderer Luigi Mangioni and thinking that Tyler Robinson’s (alleged) assassination of TPUSA Co-Founder Charlie Kirk was kinda cute.

It’s refreshing to see that one man refused to bow down despite pressures that would be unimaginable to most of us.

Say their names: five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan.

Everything else is just noise.

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