So It Begins: Leftist Director Cheers on Mangione-Style Execution of BoFA Vice President

The fan ghouls are at it again. Just when you thought the despicable Mangione worship and detestable Lindsay Clancy sympathizing were fading from the headlines, a director had to go ahead and remind us just how depraved the American left has become.

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You might have seen the disturbing video of a woman with a knife running through Times Square until she was shot point black by the NYPD in front of a stunned crowd.

Bank of America VP stabbed to death



Bank of America vice president Erin Piacenti was stabbed to death in yesterday’s random, unprovoked knife attack in Times Square.



She was reportedly walking home when she was attacked and later died from her wounds at the hospital.



The NYPD… pic.twitter.com/sJKFzsbLHx — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 1, 2026

"The NYPD identified the suspect as Pamela Cisneros, a 49-year-old woman from Queens with a documented mental health history," Visegrad reported.

"A 68-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, Tak Kam, was also stabbed," the online publication added. "He remains hospitalized in stable condition."

It turns out that the woman was gunned down after claiming the life of Erin Piacenti. And it also turns out that Piacenti was a Vice President at Bank of America.

Many were wondering when a radical leftist would start rallying to the grisly cause of murdering a political opponent. And here we are.

The New York Post reports that a Palestinian-American filmmaker is championing the psychotic killer's grim feat.

True to form, she also doubled down by attacking Israel.

“Israel doesn’t care about the woman who got killed, they care about the positive rating BofA gave them in the middle of a genocide. There is huge money at stake,” she said in a post later Wednesday.

They released the hasbara bot farm just like the first time when we asked people to boycott Bofa. Israel doesn't care about the woman who got killed, they care about the positive rating Bofa gave them in the middle of a genocide. There is huge money at stake. https://t.co/9o2TqASS68 — الكسندرا ميراي (@LexiAIexander) September 2, 2026

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She was lit up in comments to her craven post.

“A young woman was murdered while innocently walking down the street, and you are celebrating,” one person wrote. “You are absolute human garbage, and I suspect you know that deep-down.”

“You know you’ve lost the plot when your politics are indistinguishable from that of a crazy woman that attacks random people with knives,” another fumed.

“Your anger is targeted at the wrong person,” another said.

Here is an image of the meme.

Meanwhile, an Academy Award nominated filmmaker Lexi Alexander gets 30,000 likes for celebrating her death with a Luigi Mangione Batman meme



This world has lost its mind and its soul pic.twitter.com/MjpBReOWsc — TIRBY 🐎 (@TIRBYChannel) September 3, 2026

"The world has lost its mind and its soul."

Well, not the entire world. Just the far left.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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