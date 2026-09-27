Lone Holdout Juror Stood Up to 'Unimaginable' Pressure, Lawyer Reveals in Blockbuster Interview

As America continues to recover from the gut-wrenching Lindsay Clancy trial, we get another reminder that the outcome could have been worse. Much worse.

Thanks to the lone holdout juror, there is still a chance that Lindsay Clancy’s children receive justice.

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The attorney for Michael Desronvil, the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial, is speaking out for the first time about what his client endured inside that jury room.

Edward Paltzik sat down with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany for an exclusive interview and described the pressure Desronvil faced during roughly 30 hours as the holdout.

EXCLUSIVE: The attorney for the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial speaks to Fox News for the first time, telling Kayleigh McEnany about the intense pressure his client faced during 30 hours as the holdout.



“The pressure was unimaginable.”



Edward Paltzik says most… pic.twitter.com/8iRq9qDJUQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2026

"It was an intense experience," he said. "And the pressure was unimaginable. No person of ordinary firmness could have resisted."

"Most people would have folded," he continued. "They would have caved, and they would have buckled."

"Michael did not because he is an uncommon man," he added. "He's an extraordinary man. And what he did was extraordinary."

Kaylee McGhee White also broke down the importance of the interview in a Fox News segment.

THE LINDSAY CLANCY MISTRIAL IS BIGGER THAN ONE HOLD OUT.



Eleven jurors piled on one man, then the TikTok mob tried to ruin him for not rubber-stamping their verdict.



I believe the hero holdout more than the pile-on.



Jury anonymity exists so Americans can follow the evidence… pic.twitter.com/cHkihG4CIY — PATRIOT WATCH X (@patriotwatchx0) September 28, 2026

Remember what we've learned since the mistrial. Desronvil has said eight jurors were already favoring a not-guilty verdict on day one of deliberations. He described those jurors as "activists" and said they spent the ensuing days trying to persuade the others to come over to their side.

Then juror Paula Devlin went on television and made an astonishing admission of her own. Devlin revealed that some jurors were already discussing doing a joint media interview about postpartum issues while deliberations were still taking place.

"We thought that maybe we would do one interview together, because we really wanted to talk about post-partum," she said. "We really wanted to get that conversation going."

Desronvil, meanwhile, has maintained that the physical evidence, key witnesses and prosecution's case convinced him that Clancy knew what she was doing when she killed her three children.

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And despite the pressure, he refused to budge. Now his attorney is revealing why.

"He's also a man who cares about the law," Paltzik told McEnany. "He does care about the evidence."

"And he rigidly applied the reasonable doubt standard," he added.

Desronvil for weeks has been smeared as the stubborn juror who wouldn't go along with everyone else.

Now his attorney says the pressure to fold was "unimaginable," that most people would have "caved," and that Desronvil held firm because of what he believed the evidence and the law required.

The full interview airs Monday at 8 AM ET on "Fox & Friends." This promises to be yet another revealing chapter for what is shaping up to be one of the trials of the century.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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