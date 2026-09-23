RedState Sports Report: Will the Last QB Left Standing in the NFL Please Turn Out the Lights?

Greetings from the sports desk located somewhere below the main deck of the Good Pirate Ship RedState. Sammy the Shark and Karl the Kraken are, as always, hard at work …

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Hard at work trying to look like they’re hard at work, that is.

Anyway, before getting into a look ahead at week three of the 2026-2027 NFL season, a look back at week two. The look is primarily toward the blue medical tent each team has on its sidelines, as this past Sunday and Monday saw big names going down faster and more frequently than Joe Frazier against George Foreman in 1973. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went out of action with an injured hamstring sustained in his team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With the Bears’ #2 quarterback, Tyson Bagent, also sidelined due to a concussion, if Williams isn’t ready to go on Monday, September 28, 2026, against the Philadelphia Eagles, it will be up to 15-year veteran Case Keenum to lead Chicago’s offense. Good luck with that.

Williams is not alone among the barely walking, if walking at all, brigade. Washington Redskins Football Team Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow — again — and is out for an undetermined period. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is out for the season due to upcoming surgery on his left knee, which was injured against the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants will turn to veteran backup QB Jameis Winston, whom the Big Blue Crew faithful hope will have a better showing for the remainder of the year than was evidenced against Aaron Donald and company. Not wishing to be left out, the Rams’ next opponent, the Denver Broncos, have all three of their top running backs hobbled and unsure whether they will be able to play. At the risk of stating the painfully obvious, if Denver can’t run the ball against Los Angeles, they will be forced to rely on the pass, which could well lead to the aforementioned Mr. Donald introducing himself to Broncos quarterback Bo Nix early and often.

On to this coming weekend’s action. The Indianapolis Colts and their point-a-minute defense will be hosting the Houston Texans, who, like the Colts, are 0-2 on the season. Someone forgot to tell the teams in question that they are supposed to be competing for the AFC South title, not the basement. The San Diego Los Angeles Chargers, also 0-2, have the dubious honor of shuffling off to Buffalo for a bout with the 2-0 Bills. Buffalo is playing well. The Chargers, not so much. It’s not even the winless start that is the biggest concern. The fact that said losses came against the Cardinals and Raiders, neither of which are expected to do much this season except get yet another high first-round draft pick in 2027, is the problem. Elsewhere, the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys will renew their storied rivalry in the hotbed of American football fervor known as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Seriously, enough with the stupid international games already.

Finally, pop quiz time. Given that the season is but two weeks into it, team stats are obviously not telling of much. Still, one statistic is an eye-opener. The team whose offense has accumulated the most average yards per game thus far is, to no one’s surprise, the Kansas City Chiefs. Can you, without looking, name the team whose defense has allowed the lowest average number of yards per game? You’re probably wrong.

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It’s the New York Jets. Take heart, Gang Green.

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