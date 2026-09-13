'Never Give Up': Erika Kirk Issues Powerful Statement After New Charlie Kirk Statue Vandalized

The words "evil never sleeps" are some of the truest words ever spoken, and that has certainly been the case in recent days, with the first anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination coming and going, and radical leftists doing their predictably hateful things in response.

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As RedState reported, Turning Point USA held a rally at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Thursday to honor Kirk's memory and legacy, complete with speeches from conservative icons like Glenn Beck. But "far-left student organizations, led by UVU’s Students for a Democratic Society, had plans to protest the event." UVU was the university where the TPUSA co-founder was on hand for a speaking engagement on September 10, 2025, when he was gunned down in cold blood by an assassin.

There were also some pretty disgusting "Kirkiversary" stunts planned, with some of the most widely shared ones on social media showing junior and senior high school students, as well as college students, doing dances that mimicked how Kirk was murdered:

Farmington, Utah



Students filmed themselves reenacting and dancing to Charlie Kirk's ass*ssination



The video has since been deleted but I have a copy



What’s going on at @DavisSchools ?? pic.twitter.com/GUn3M63zL4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2026

Sick students mock Charlie Kirk with vile dance memes on assassination anniversary https://t.co/BMsHjgvlBM pic.twitter.com/HW0V7uEJQB — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2026

On Thursday, a statue of Kirk was unveiled at TPUSA's Phoenix headquarters. Here's video from the event:

“This is what Erika referred to as Charlie’s 'Jordan' moment” Tyler Bower, the COO of Turning Point Action, discusses the details of Charlie Kirk’s newly unveiled statue. Highlighting the cross necklace that Charlie always wore, the TPUSA branded MAGA hat in hand and his “Jordan moment”, the pose he was often in while throwing TPUSA hats out to thousands of college students across the nation.

“This is what Erika referred to as Charlie’s “Jordan” moment”



Tyler Bower, the COO of Turning Point Action, discusses the details of Charlie Kirk’s newly unveiled statue.



Highlighting the cross necklace that Charlie always wore, the TPUSA branded MAGA hat in hand and his… pic.twitter.com/IUxmG948sV — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 10, 2026

A solemn tribute to Charlie Kirk was just unveiled.@TPUSA revealed an 8-foot-tall statue of Charlie Kirk outside its Phoenix headquarters today.



The statue was dedicated exactly one year after its co-founder was assassinated. pic.twitter.com/4joOEgcoDC — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2026

Sickeningly, sometime in the overnight hours from Saturday night going into Sunday, the statue and a nearby poster were vandalized with red paint:

This morning we woke up to radical criminals vandalizing our Headquarters.



Crossing over Charlie’s face, scratching out Jesus and the Cross & spraying red paint on his neck.



This isn’t the country we want to live in.



Arizona is not Gotham. pic.twitter.com/bwCxMdnCGY — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 13, 2026

It appears they wrote “Satan” after crossing out Jesus. pic.twitter.com/tJENYb9u7D — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 13, 2026

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk statue VANDALIZED with BLOOD RED PAINT pic.twitter.com/hZdEFA3osB — Human Events (@HumanEvents) September 13, 2026

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TPUSA shared more info on X, noting that they had been reviewing footage and "are working with law enforcement to identify who did this and hold them accountable.":

We will restore the statue and replace the signs, but we are also reviewing the footage of the incident and are working with law enforcement to identify who did this and hold them accountable. But vandalism like this is not funny, it’s diabolical. The incident happened in the middle of the night because evil never sleeps. Beyond spray painting on the neck and face, they made the intentional decision to cross out the name of Jesus on a nearby sign. “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.” John 15:18

We will restore the statue and replace the signs, but we are also reviewing the footage of the incident and are working with law enforcement to identify who did this and hold them accountable.



But vandalism like this is not funny, it’s diabolical. The incident happened in the… pic.twitter.com/LSUJn9vYv4 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2026

AZFamily.com shared that "Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS."

Kirk's wife, Erika, posted the following powerful response earlier on X:

Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down. His instinct was always to build, not to destroy. They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further. Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder. And if you think crossing out the name of Jesus Christ will silence Christians, history has already proved you wrong. We know what it costs to stand firm for Christ and we will stand anyway. God will not be mocked. We’ll put His name right back where it belongs, clean up the mess, restore Charlie's statue, and keep building. We will never give up and never surrender.

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Amen.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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