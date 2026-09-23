Rand Paul Drops Bombshell: Fauci Emails Discuss 'Gain-Of-Function Programs We Didn't Know Existed'

Sen. Rand Paul is continuing to press for justice for Tony “Above the Law” Fauci.

Along the way, he has uncovered one of the most disturbing revelations in the entire sordid saga.

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He says his ongoing investigation into Anthony Fauci and the origins of COVID-19 has uncovered communications discussing previously unknown gain-of-function research programs.

"Some of the communications between Anthony Fauci and his assistant involve some programs that are very worrisome, gain-of-function programs that we didn't know existed until we came across these emails."@RandPaul details ongoing investigations into communications between Dr.… pic.twitter.com/qpImq0nd9u — Just the News (@JustTheNews) September 23, 2026

The Kentucky Republican, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, dropped that revelation during an interview with Just the News.

"Some of the communications between Anthony Fauci and his assistant involve some programs that are very worrisome, gain-of-function programs that we didn't know existed until we came across these emails," Paul said.

That's an explosive development, and Paul's committee is still investigating what those programs were, who knew about them and what role Fauci's office played.

The committee describes its broader inquiry as an investigation into "the origins of COVID-19 and risky life sciences research," while Paul has also created a public archive for documents obtained during the investigation.

The immediate problem for Paul is getting answers from Fauci's former assistant. The unnamed former aide previously appeared before the committee but invoked her Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer its questions. Paul subsequently sought to grant her immunity so the committee could compel her testimony without that testimony being used against her in a criminal case.

Paul told The Daily Signal that he wants the former aide questioned specifically about allegations that records were destroyed.

"I think everybody should be for transparency, whether a Republican or a Democrat. We'd like his assistant to testify about who gave her the orders to destroy records, how many records were destroyed, and over what period of time she destroyed records for Anthony Fauci," Paul said. "And I think that's the least anybody could expect."

Paul continued: "If she's taking orders from above, it's the person who gave the orders that, you know, needs to be either reprimanded or chastised, or, you know, found guilty by history, and we're trying to get to the truth, and that's why we're offering this assistant immunity."

That effort to get justice hit a wall Wednesday, thanks to stonewalling Democrats.

Federal law required two-thirds of the 15-member Homeland Security Committee to approve the immunity request. The resolution failed 8-7 along party lines, with all eight Republicans voting for it and all seven Democrats voting against it. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire was the only Democrat physically present, while the other six Democrat senators voted by proxy, according to The Daily Signal.

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Hassan said she didn't have enough information to support the proposal. Paul disputed that explanation, saying Democratic members had been given the same information made available to Republicans.

RedState's Ward Clark also covered the failed immunity vote, highlighting Paul's reaction immediately afterward.

"For those watching, let me be clear what just happened here. A majority of the Committee voted to seek the truth," Paul said. "All Republicans voted to seek the truth. We voted to protect this witness and hear her story. All we needed was two Democrats who want to hear her story."

Paul said the defeat won't end the investigation.

"This is disappointing. It doesn't end here. I will personally be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to pursue this," he said, adding that investigators would continue examining the former employee's conduct and allegations involving the destruction of records.

The newly referenced emails could make that testimony a big deal.

Paul has spent years investigating federal funding of risky coronavirus research and the government's response to questions about a possible laboratory origin of COVID-19. His committee's "Reading Room," launched this summer, is intended to release primary-source documents, internal correspondence and transcribed interviews from that investigation on a rolling basis.

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Now Paul says communications between Fauci and his assistant have opened another line of inquiry: gain-of-function programs investigators previously didn't know existed.

At this point, Paul has publicly characterized the programs as "very worrisome.”

Since billions of people worldwide were severely impacted by what looks like a manmade virus pandemic with Anthony Fauci’s fingerprints all over it, that might be the understatement of the year.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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