A Change in Mask Rules at MA Lesbian Bar Causes Anger - Then Rosa DeLauro Enters the Story

Apparently, a lesbian bar in Massachusetts, Last Ditch Bar and Arts Venue, has a requirement that people wear masks.

Last Ditch also had the mask mandate in place as part of a policy intended to make the space accessible to disabled and immunocompromised patrons, meaning the face covering requirement was designed to protect anyone who was immunocompromised. Customers were told that they were expected to mask up unless they were actively taking a bite of food or a sip of a drink.

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Then they changed the rule so that masks would be optional on Saturdays, in order to try to help boost the business.

But that upset people who didn't want to have the change. They were not kind in their responses to the owners.

Some critics accused the bar's owners of putting disabled people at risk and compared the policy change to a "mass disabling event" and a "eugenicist" attack while also wishing violence against the establishment, according to The Boston Globe. [....] "People like you kill disabled people in the name of your own leisure and convenience," wrote another. "Just say you’re being complicit in a mass disabling event and get it over with," a third said. "When y'all close, let the record state it was ableism + complying in advance, because that's what it is," another wrote.

Then the bar got backlash and fewer people on Saturday nights after angry folks encouraged a boycott.

The bar tried to resolve the issue.

The bar first attempted to ease tensions and apologize for its post, writing: "We are sorry for our passive and dismissive tone of our change to the norms and schedule impacting the most intersectional of us. We understand everyone faces different intersections and we are always working to consider all needs fully."

But that didn't seem to resolve anything.

If that wasn't enough, then the story got even wilder on Wednesday, with tweets from the official account of our purple-haired friend, Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-03). Now you know things are wild when you can't decide whether these tweets are from a hack, or they're really from her, or that she just has an unusual social media team.

The first tweet said that she was "getting a group together to visit the weird lesbian bar in western mass dm if interested, can’t talk here."

That was followed by the incredibly ironic: "trip cancelled, no one wanted to mask."

This is one of those very few times when the AP's White House reporter, Seung Min Kim, spoke for many of us.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is always up for a good time. 😑(Either that or her phone has been stolen) https://t.co/JVuNXO6dqX pic.twitter.com/t5wyuD6V6K — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) September 23, 2026

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The Wall Street Journal's Natalie Andrews wanted to know if there would be pool coverage of the visit.

Can we get media pool coverage for this https://t.co/9A7XwafiA2 — Natalie Andrews (@natalieandrews) September 23, 2026

We'll update and let you know what DeLauro's team ultimately says about this.

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