Report: Senior IRGC Commander Taken Out in Armed Attack - by Iranians

The Iranian regime is teetering on the brink.

Their exports and imports have been cut off by the U.S. naval blockade.

Their economy is in the dumper, with incredibly high inflation and long lines for whatever fuel people can obtain.

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On top of all that, the U.S. and its Operation Economic Outcast crew under Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent are turning the sanctions screws.

Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, tried to make their case at the United Nations on Wednesday, claiming they weren't supporting terrorism. But his speech got booed by protesters. The U.S. delegation walked out on the remarks, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio leveled them, saying they didn't seem to understand how the U.S. system works - that they were not going to get a reprieve after the November elections, no matter what the results are.

But Iran is also facing a problem on another front - uprisings in the Sistan-Baluchestan area. Armed fighters have now taken out a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander during an operation in the area, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Brigadier General Hossein Zarifi, commander of the Shahid Sajad operational base in Saravan County, in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, was killed during clashes with what the IRGC described as “terrorists."



His funeral is scheduled for Friday in Saravan. pic.twitter.com/0eGCWxhyRs — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) September 23, 2026

Brigadier General Hossein Zarifi, commander of the IRGC’s Shahid Sajjad Operational Base in Saravan, was killed in clashes with armed men in the Saravan area, according to a statement from the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force carried by Tasnim. The IRGC said five members of an armed group were killed and others arrested during the operation. It described those targeted as members of a militant group, but did not identify the organisation. The claims and casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Iran International reported from the Baloch rights group Haalvsh that "at least 13 members of the security forces had been seriously wounded." Gulf News said they were not able to independently verify that number.

There have been clashes in that area in the past for years because of factional fighting, but this adds more to the destabilization of the regime.

On September 12, the IRGC said three Iranian intelligence and security personnel and four suspected militants were killed during another operation in the area. The IRGC said Zarifi had served for more than a decade in southern Sistan and Baluchestan.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as warranted.

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