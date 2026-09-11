The Mask Slips: Roy Cooper Finally Faces the Socialism Question - and Shows Us Who He Really Is

The North Carolina Democrat Party has had a tough week, and I am here for it.

As we previously reported, NC House District 62 Democrat nominee Shelly Headen, who has boasted about "restoring human decency" in politics, was exposed as a Jay Jones-like figure. In a recently unearthed Facebook comment posted roughly a year ago, she wrote that "I think our only hope is an attack on US soil... preferably Alabama, Louisiana... where the stupid people live." Further, in an August 2024 X post, she shared that she was "Ready for the MAGAs to die off!!"

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And on Friday, we learned there was an even bigger treasure trove of hate comments from Headen, with another undated Facebook post showing her in Germany standing next to crematorium ovens, with the caption reading, “Visiting Dauchau [sic] Concentration Camp in Germany… This is where Trump supporters belong.”

While the NC House Democrat caucus has withdrawn its support for Headen after the disturbing social media posts resurfaced, we've heard nothing from Senate nominee Roy Cooper, the state's former governor, despite the fact that he's been seen in pictures with her multiple times. And perhaps that's because, unlike what they do with Republicans, the Democrat apologists in the NC press corps rarely call on Democrats to condemn one of their own when they behave very badly.

This is also the reason why it's only been very recently that Cooper, who is laughably portraying himself as a "moderate," has had to field questions about the rise of socialism in the Democrat Party. In a state like North Carolina, which is red with the occasional purple tinge, one would think Cooper would seek to create as much distance as possible from them.

But he didn't.

Not only did he say he had no interest in signing the pledge that a group of House Democrats has signed onto, affirming that they love America and do not support socialism, but Cooper is embracing them, saying Democrats need help from all corners if they are going to defeat MAGA Republicanism in November and beyond:

In undercover footage, Roy Cooper says he won’t denounce Socialists because the Democratic Party needs everyone it can get. #ncpol https://t.co/hKLF4bUF6D — Brett Jensen WBT News (@Brett_Jensen) September 11, 2026

When asked if he would sign the Promise to America, a repudiation of socialist stances put out by moderate Democrats, Cooper said he wouldn’t. "I don’t see any need to," Cooper said in video footage obtained by Fox News Digital. "I think the party needs a wide spectrum, particularly at a time when the Republican Party is shrinking and having all kinds of loyalty tests. I think we need to have all kinds of folks to be a part of our party."

About as far as Cooper's campaign would go would be to stress that he is not a socialist but will "work with anyone" on behalf of North Carolinians.

It was unclear why Cooper was so willing and eager to work with radicals who wanted to abolish the Senate, our borders, the Supreme Court, and the presidency, nor did Cooper outline what he agrees and disagrees with Democratic Socialists on, and on what, if anything, he'd draw the line.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform, in a nutshell, is to destroy the country in order to "save it," in their view. And they are not shy about openly admitting it. Any Democrat who refuses to condemn not only the DSA but the idea of socialism in general is not fit to serve as dog catcher in this country, much less the United States Senate.

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As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in his must-watch/read speech at the RNC Midterm Convention Thursday night, Democrats who claim not to be socialists but who refuse to condemn the DSA and its House and Senate nominees "are all afraid of these radicals because that's where the money and the energy and the young people are in the Democrat Party."

So instead of standing up for America, they'll stay quiet about the radical socialists in their party because they want their voters and their voters' money to help get them elected.

There is a word for this, and it's called cowardice. Something we here in North Carolina are very familiar with when it comes to Roy Cooper.

His GOP opponent, Michael Whatley, nailed it with this response:

Roy Cooper is fully aligned with the nut job socialists running the Democrat party.



After emptying prisons, forcing men into girl’s sports, and turning North Carolina into a sanctuary for criminal illegals, he fits right in with the DSA. https://t.co/TEpv9YSijX — Michael Whatley (@WhatleyNC) September 11, 2026

Days like 9/11 remind us how we need bold, true leaders in this country, not those who hide behind "unity" and "big tent" rhetoric because they are desperate to get elected.

"A simple truth. When people tell you who they are, believe them," Cruz also said in his speech.

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Truer words were never spoken. Cooper, once again, has shown us who he really is. Not someone who is in it for North Carolina. He's in it for Roy Cooper. We should believe him - and resoundingly reject him in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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