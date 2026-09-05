No, Ladies, Lindsay Clancy Is Not Your Martyr

I've been thinking for the past few days about the rich irony of Gloria Steinem's passing coinciding with the chaos surrounding the Lindsay Clancy trial. You can't tell me God doesn't have a sense of humor having "feminist icon" Steinem's death share headlines with those about a murdering mother who's become an icon of her own to the privileged white women of America.

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Whereas Steinem preached that there was nothing stopping women from doing everything men could, Clancy supporters – who have deluded themselves into the thinking they are I Am Woman warriors – were saying "yes, but, don't forget we're also fragile beings whose hormones, pregnancies, and motherhoods make us incapable of being responsible for even the most monstrous of acts."

Nowhere was this more evident than in the hero worship the Clancy crowd showed defense attorney Kevin Reddington. Reddington would mingle with the crowd outside the courthouse on a regular basis, stopping to take selfies and generally bask in the adulation. A second trial would certainly do his ego good.

Did not one of these women stop and think about the absurdity of praising this man – a man! – as a woman's knight in shining armor? I thought we needed men like a fish needs a bicycle? When did that change? (Not to mention, of course, the fact that it's criminally insane to make a mother who killed her children into your folk hero, and only souls lacking in true morality would sink that low.)

Gloria must be rolling over in her grave, right?

Just how out of touch many women have become over this case was brought home to me in a conversation that unfolded on a male friend's Facebook page following the mistrial being declared. He was curious – if hormones can be used to justify murder, where do we go from here? Will hormones now be used to justify things like sexual assault or domestic violence?

It's a Pandora's Box too many women are willing to open if it lets them play the victim and fill that burning emptiness in their souls.

Of course, along came an overwrought woman to defend Lindsay Clancy, claiming it wasn't really the hormones that killed the kids, it was the medicines prescribed Clancy that made her turn to maternal filicide.

After mocking my friend for daring to be a male with an opinion – "you're smarter than this!" – she wrote, "The truth is that women’s healthcare is under researched in ways men don’t seem to understand." Next month, every NFL football player will be decked out in pink every game to prove just how badly women's health is being ignored.

My gears really started to grind when she declared that society demands women bear and raise children while failing to provide things like adequate maternity leave, postpartum care, and affordable childcare. Lindsay Clancy was simply a struggling mother who was ignored when she asked for help.

Nice story, lady, but it's total fiction.

First of all, no. It was most definitely not a medicine-induced psychosis that drove Lindsay Clancy to strangle her children. It emerged in court that she didn't take her medicine as prescribed and actually had very little in her bloodstream when labs were taken at the hospital after the murders. (Just a reminder that Lindsay Clancy was a nurse.)

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More importantly, Lindsay Clancy was the most privileged new mom I've ever come across. Not only did she have extended maternity leave, a nanny, and amazing family support, she had the kind of Cadillac insurance that allowed her to go to several doctors and therapists, plus in-patient treatment.

How many new moms don't have all those privileges and still manage not to kill their kids?

Lindsay Clancy did not fall through any cracks, and shame on the women who are lying about in fits of suicidal empathy.

Lady, if you're going to be overwrought about the Lindsay Clancy case, perhaps use your energies to be overwrought about these three innocent victims of their mother. Lindsay is no victim, but her babies certainly are.

Cora. Dawson. Callan.

That’s the photo that should be everywhere today.



Cora, 5 — we will never know the woman she would have become.



Dawson, 3 — we will never know the boy who would’ve grown up chasing fire trucks for real.



Callan, 8 months — we will never know the life that… pic.twitter.com/4annPeM6FB — Roberto Gil (@RbtGil) September 4, 2026

Ladies, you need to knock it off and you need to knock it off right now. In your rush to make Lindsay Clancy a martyr for every complaint you have about motherhood, medicine, men, or society, you are debasing yourselves and erasing the only three people in this story who deserve your sympathy: Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

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Lindsay Clancy is not your personal martyr, she's not a saint for you to venerate, and she's certainly not a victim. Burn those stupid pink shirts, get yourselves a mega-dose of humanity, and, for the love of God, stop pretending this is what supporting women looks like.

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