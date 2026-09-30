Christa Pike's Execution Goes Horribly, Horribly Wrong — The Reactions Are Amazing

Christa Pike's execution didn't go exactly as planned on Wednesday night. In fact, it went horribly awry.

The convicted murderer was reportedly still alive and breathing after Tennessee administered lethal-injection drugs intended to execute her.

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"She's alive and snoring," attorney Kelly Gleason told the Nashville Tennessean.

"She needs immediate medical care," Gleason added. "We're not able to reach anybody that's responsible for stopping this."

CHRISTA PIKE UPDATE:



According to Pike’s attorney, Christa Pike has been administered two syringes of the lethal injection drug, and is still alive.



Attorneys are seeking an emergency stay from the TN Supreme Court. @WSMV — Steve Mehling (@SteveMehlNews) October 1, 2026

Whoops.

Live updates can be watched below:

Under the Tennessee Department of Correction's protocol, the first round consists of saline followed by two 50-milliliter syringes of pentobarbital and another saline syringe. Officials then wait five minutes and a physician examines the inmate. If the inmate remains alive, a backup "Set B" can be prepared and administered.

The protocol doesn't specify another execution-drug contingency if the inmate remains alive after the backup set. Pike's attorneys had raised precisely this problem before the execution, arguing in court filings that Tennessee's protocol lacks emergency medical provisions in the event of a failed execution.

The fallout from the botched execution made waves.

A witness said she put her head up, looked around, spoke, saying it burned and hurt.. asking if that was normal. — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) October 1, 2026

This is because lethal injection is lame. The firing squad or the chair are better — Groypocalypse Now (@groypocalypse) October 1, 2026

It’s ridiculous we don’t hang or shoot for executions. — Chip Joyce (@ChipActual) October 1, 2026

This was the scene outside of the prison today, which was reminiscent of the Lindsay Clancy lunacy.

Christa Pike tortured her classmate to death and kept the victim's skull as a "souvenir"



Outside the prison today: pic.twitter.com/HiNHBOsDNG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 1, 2026

That didn't exactly elicit a lot of sympathy for Pike outside of the wacky left. Neither did Pike's comments about Lindsay Clancy.

Pike also recently drew a connection between herself and accused Massachusetts child killer, telling the Times of London that she felt a "kinship" with Clancy and was "pleased" that Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial.

"We are both females who got into trouble because of uniquely female issues," Pike said.

That was already enough to make Pike's execution one of the strangest and most closely watched capital-punishment cases in recent memory.

As my RedState colleague Sister Toldjah reported earlier Wednesday, Pike's execution had initially been stopped by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals while judges considered her latest legal challenge.

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Tennessee immediately went to the Supreme Court, which vacated that stay and allowed the execution to proceed. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Pike, 50, is set to become the first woman executed by Tennessee in more than 200 years. She was sentenced to death for the horrific 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, committed when Pike was 18.

As RedState reported earlier Wednesday, prosecutors said Pike believed Slemmer, a classmate at a Knoxville job-training facility, was trying to steal her boyfriend. Slemmer was lured into a wooded area, beaten and stabbed. Pike cut her with a box cutter and beat her with a large piece of asphalt, while Pike's boyfriend later admitted carving a pentagram into Slemmer's body.

Pike's attorneys had spent the final days before the execution emphasizing her mental illness, age at the time of the murder and history of horrific childhood sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee nevertheless denied clemency after what his office described as a thorough review of the case.

There was another part of Pike's record that should get more attention. While already on death row, Pike attacked fellow inmate Patricia Jones with a shoestring. We're not exactly talking about a contrite felon.

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Tennessee's Department of Correction records show that Pike was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in that case in August 2001. That added another 25 years to her sentence.

This botched execution should spark a debate about the best way to administer death penalties moving forward. Pike's lawyers spent months warning that the process could go badly.

There was one other detail from the hours before the execution that looks eerie in hindsight.

Pike snubbed the customary last meal offered to death-row inmates. She said that she was "at peace" with what was coming.

"I am not afraid to die," Pike said. "I’m only nervous about the process."

Considering how the execution process unfolded, that last line hits differently.

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