Patrick Clancy Fights Back Against the 'Xanax Moms' As Juror Shreds Their Conspiracy Theories

One of the most compelling witness testimonies during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial was that of her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy. Patrick Clancy is the one who, after being sent out of the house on errands by his wife, found Lindsay and the children; the jury was warned by prosecutors at the beginning of the trial that the recording of his 911 call for help would be a difficult listen. Stick a pin in that, there's more on the call below.

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Perhaps the prosecutors also should have warned the pro-Lindsay Clancy cult – sometimes also called "Xanax moms" – against letting their desire to be the main character in a true crime story go too far.

Well, they went too far, and Patrick Clancy is now fighting back against baseless attacks blaming him for the deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

The kooky theories go from Patrick neglecting his wife, and therefore allowing the killings to happen, to him actually strangling the kids and framing his wife (Lindsay and her attorney admit she killed them). It takes a warped mind to think the man who's one of Lindsay Clancy's victims – one that is still breathing – is the bad guy, but here we are.

Patrick Clancy and his attorneys have had enough and are now fighting back.

Patrick Clancy’s attorneys released a statement Tuesday addressing the online claims and accusations he has been facing since his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, went on trial for killing their three children in January 2023. A mistrial was declared in Lindsay’s case on Friday. pic.twitter.com/h63fSoWyAE — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) September 8, 2026

Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign. This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims. This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life. Patrick has no choice but to address this situation - with the clear goal of stopping injurious behavior, creating accountability for lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators, and being able to return his attention to what matters: preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges. Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop. Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified.

Podcaster Billy Bush revealed he had received a letter from one of Patrick Clancy's lawyers demanding that he retract statements made about his client. Bush has apparently claimed Patrick was "very involved" in the killings of his kids, “whether he physically did it or not.”

Billy Bush received a letter from Patrick Clancy’s lawyer.



It begins. 👏🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qnB123kiPn — Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) September 9, 2026

The letter to Bush is important because it shows Patrick’s legal team has moved beyond simply asking people to stop and are beginning to name names and promise consequences.

Which brings us back to that 911 call. Patrick Clancy made it after finding Lindsay lying paralyzed in the backyard of their home after her failed suicide attempt. After learning that the kids were in the basement, he rushed inside the house only to find all three of them with exercise bands tied around their necks. He was on the phone with 911 the entire time.

One juror commented after the mistrial was declared, "And all I could think was that if some if these people could have heard that like visceral blood curdling scream, I ... I don't think I could name a single actor or actress that could have performed that the way he did."

Juror on the conspiracy theories surrounding Patrick Clancy:



“ I will never be the same after that 911 call. Um,after we learned like after the trial, I saw all the conspiracy theories about how Patrick did it and that he somehow convinced Lindsay that she had done it when it… pic.twitter.com/De1JqJs1YE — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) September 9, 2026

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Juror on the conspiracy theories surrounding Patrick Clancy: “I will never be the same after that 911 call. Um,after we learned like after the trial, I saw all the conspiracy theories about how Patrick did it and that he somehow convinced Lindsay that she had done it when it was really him. And all I could think was that if some if these people could have heard that like visceral blood curling scream, I I don't think I could name a single actor or actress that could have performed performed that the way he did. And not that he performed it, but like I ... I will never be the same after that. Yeah, it was it was horrifying. It is horrifying. Um, you know, just to imagine living through that and being the person to find their children in that scenario, like it it shakes you.”

The Xanax moms didn't hear the scream (the audio was muted on the livestreams) but this juror did.

Patrick Clancy found his three children after they were killed and made that 911 call. The weirdos who turned his grief into content can spin all the fantasies they want, but Patrick is making clear there will be a price for turning a grieving father into their latest true-crime villain.

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