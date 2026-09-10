Revealed: What the Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Did That Had His Fellow Jurors Gasping in Rage

The Lindsay Clancy jury media tour continues, and this time it's Juror 10 who's making the headlines for offering a glimpse into what went on during deliberations. His name is Nick Dargie, and he's a military veteran who was one of the 11 jurors wanting to acquit the Massachusetts mom on trial for killing her three young children.

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RedState's Kyle Becker reported Wednesday on some of Dargie's first public comments.

ABC News reported that Dargie was “devastated” when the jury failed to reach a verdict that would have acquitted Clancy. Dargie also sharply criticized the third male juror — the lone holdout — claiming he repeatedly failed to explain what evidence supported his position. “There was — there was several times would ask him to show us, like, evidence or, you know, describe a witness testimony that helped to prove what he was saying,” Dargie told ABC News. “And — and he couldn’t.”

In an interview with Good Morning America that aired Thursday morning, Dargie also alleged that the holdout juror did a demonstration of the murders using an exercise band and a water bottle. He says he was "shocked" by his fellow juror's actions.

“I was so shocked. We’re not here to play detective – it’s not a game of Clue. This is serious,” Dargie, 25, the fifth juror to come forward in the macabre case out of Duxbury, Mass., told ABC’s “GMA” in an interview that aired Thursday morning. “I asked him why are you doing that? That’s a band that was used to strangle a child. That’s disgusting.”

Dargie – who joined one other male juror and all nine female jurors in voting to acquit Clancy – had more harsh words for the holdout juror, saying, "There was several times I would ask him to show us, like, evidence, or, you know, describe a witness testimony that helped to prove what he was saying, and he couldn't."

He continued, "There wasn't a single piece of evidence or witness testimony that he used to prove why he was thinking the way he was, which was why we ultimately sent in that note. Otherwise, there's nothing wrong with somebody having a completely opposite opinion. That would be a hung jury; that is our justice system."

A juror from the Lindsay Clancy trial says the lone holdout stunned the panel by using an exercise band and a water bottle to mimic how Clancy killed her children during deliberations, in an interview with "Good Morning America."



Nick Dargie, 25, said the holdout "took the… pic.twitter.com/n7XcRmZVnV — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) September 10, 2026

A juror from the Lindsay Clancy trial says the lone holdout stunned the panel by using an exercise band and a water bottle to mimic how Clancy killed her children during deliberations, in an interview with "Good Morning America." Nick Dargie, 25, said the holdout "took the exercise band out of the bag, grabbed an empty water bottle, tied the band around the water bottle and pulled it." Dargie said he was shocked: "We're not in here to play detective. It's not a game of Clue. This is serious." He said he believes that if the case were retried the same way, a jury would find Clancy not criminally responsible "nine times out of 10." Clancy faced three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson and Callan. She does not dispute killing them but says she was suffering from postpartum psychosis. Her trial ended in a mistrial.

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Maybe the holdout wasn’t “playing detective” at all. Maybe he was the only person in that jury room willing to force everyone else to confront, in the most visceral way possible, exactly what Lindsay Clancy did to Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

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