Trump: Historic US Energy Deal Includes New Reactors, Alaska LNG Pipeline

On Wednesday, President Trump announced the closure of a deal with the Republic of Korea that will have that country making major investments in American energy projects. In an Oval Office signing ceremony, President Trump described the outlines of the deal: A major new natural gas-fired power plant in Texas, eight large new nuclear reactors, and, finally, the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) pipeline. That last item is significant, as the Alaska legislature spent much of the recently-concluded session battling with Governor Dunleavy over tax arrangements with the companies building and operating the pipeline; it seems that President Trump is quite willing to brute-force the deal.

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In the Oval Office, President Trump announced the deal, not only for the Alaska LNG pipeline, but a host of other energy projects, as well.

.@POTUS: “We’re thrilled to announce one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in American history.”



— A $22.3 billion, 6.5 GW natural-gas power facility in Encinal, Texas.



— Eight large nuclear reactors



— Alaska LNG project pic.twitter.com/oYBDJD3WCc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2026

The president said:

We're thrilled to announce one of the largest energy infrastructure investments in American history. Thanks to the agreements my administration has secured with the Republic of Korea, they will invest up to $200 billion, that's the Korean government. $200 billion to build a six gigawatt power generation facility in Texas. That's a major plant. That's about as big as you'll see. Eight new large-scale nuclear power plants. And, at long last, Alaska liquified natural gas pipeline. That's a big one.

Governor Dunleavy and our Representative, Nick Begich III (AK-At Large), was there as well.

.@RepNickBegich: “This is a transformative opportunity for the state, for the nation.” https://t.co/YbpLPOvJzw pic.twitter.com/hiK4631eFy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2026

Representative Nick Begich III: You know, at the end of the day, this is a transformative opportunity for the state, for the nation, and you know, I think it really speaks to the level of teamwork that we have with the administration, among our delegation, leaders like (Senator) Dan Sullivan, like Governor Dunleavy, have been pushing this project for years. For years. Trying to find a way - we have found a way to bring that energy to market, to our benefit, to the benefit of the nation, and to the benefit of so many allies around the world. We're seeing, right now, a realignment. A realignment for energy flows, globally. and people have recognized that there's a price to be paid when you're rolling the dice in certain areas of the world that are not as stable as the United States. The United States offers our allies and our friends abroad something that they can't find anywhere else, and that's reliable energy flows. That's what Alaska is going to bring to the table. Mr. President, I can't thank you enough for being a partner for Alaska, and your Cabinet, incredible work, Secretary Burgum, Secretary Lutnick, Secretary Wright, you have prioritized Alaska from Day One, we couldn't have a better partner than you.

Energy, as I'm continually saying and writing, is the basis for everything else in our economy. Here in the Great Land, that LNG pipeline could, should have an enormous economic impact. Aside from the construction jobs, this pipeline will move Alaskan gas from the North Slope to the Kenai Peninsula, where it can there be loaded on tankers bound for the United States' Pacific allies, including but not limited to South Korea and Japan. We might speculate as well as to the possibility of some of that gas serving the Anchorage area, which has been reliant for years on Cook Inlet gas deposits that are running low.

Mostly, this will bring income, initially in construction, then in extraction and maintenance.

That is, unless Democrats get control of the Congress and later the White House; then, watch all these deals come crashing down. Those are the stakes, nowhere more so than here; the Democrats would love nothing more than to turn Alaska back into the world's largest national park, and to lock America's treasure chest closed for good.

Need another reason to vote in November? I've lost count, but here's another one.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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