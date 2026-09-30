Hot Takes: NY Times and Its PR Team Massively Step in It Over Report on Apparent Attempted Hijacking

You know, when news breaks and you're a media organization trying to get a quick story up to inform readers and viewers, you do your best with the information your reporters can get via its sources, from visiting the scene if possible, etc., in hopes of being as accurate as possible without going too far out on a limb.

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But sometimes news outlets can be overly cautious to the point that it's insulting, as we saw, for instance, in CNN's initial coverage of the assassination attempt on then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, which RedState documented at the time:

Hey CNN. You are the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/lINv2edL6z — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) July 13, 2024

An early headline from USA Today, which is still up on their website, read, "Trump removed from stage by Secret Service after loud noises startles [sic] former president, crowd."

Fast forward over two years later, and the Usual Suspects are still at it, with the culprits this time around being at the purported "newspaper of record," The New York Times.

As news was breaking about the violent incident on a FlyDubai aircraft full of Israeli passengers headed for Tel Aviv, the Times made a choice to describe it as merely an "altercation" between the two pilots:

Breaking news: A plane flying from Dubai to Israel was diverted after an altercation between the pilot and co-pilot, Israeli officials said. https://t.co/VVuUXKUrPY — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 30, 2026

As you can see from the Community Notes and other reactions, they were taken to the woodshed in short order:

You think you hate the liberal media enough, but you don't. You really don't. https://t.co/c0OCgIDlNV — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) September 30, 2026

Pro tip: “altercation” means “a loud argument or disagreement.”



It does not apply to stabbings and attempted hijackings. https://t.co/7lnOC3WgR8 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) September 30, 2026

Adding insult to injury was the actual "report," which proclaimed that terrorism merely was one possible motive:

New York Times did the meme.



The fanatic who stabbed his copilot to seize control of a plane filled with Israelis and crash it?



We may never know his motive. pic.twitter.com/c0xOlvoReC — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 30, 2026

"United Airlines Flight 93 Is Diverted After Clash in Cockpit"

-@nytimes, probably. pic.twitter.com/i1KZ44UkCX — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 30, 2026

"The main goal from the New York Times with any major news story is to disinform their audience," Substacker and media critic Stephen L. Miller correctly observed.

The Times PR team dug an even deeper hole once they got involved:

Our headlines and live coverage contain all the facts we're able to confirm as we confirm them. Unlike activists and partisans, we don't publish speculation or unverified information. Here's a Gift Link to follow along as we update our reporting:https://t.co/TL1k9Ha6lP https://t.co/xmbC7vbqP7 — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 30, 2026

"We don't publish speculation or unverified information" ... unless it involves disgusting, baseless Hamas-sourced smears about how the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were allegedly training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

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Not to mention their other anti-Israel stories, like this infamous one:

Al Ahli hospital. October 17, 2023. You published an unverified speculative story fed to you by a terrorist organization, @nytimes. https://t.co/bIRtW9imRz — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 (@ElliotMalin) September 30, 2026

Truly, the NY Times writing that "we don't publish speculation or unverified information" and them pretending they aren't activists and partisans are some of the most unintentionally hilarious things I've seen any mainstream media outfit put out there in a long time, and I honestly wish I could laugh at it, but thinking about the underlying subject matter in context with the PR statement honestly just makes my blood boil.

I'd say "do better, New York Times," but it's just a waste of time at this point. Being rabidly, unashamedly biased is just who they are, and it is unlikely to ever change.

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