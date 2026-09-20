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Pure Gold: Sen. Kennedy Lights Up Nebraska Fish Fry for Ricketts With His Humor

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 20, 2026 8:41 PM
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Pure Gold: Sen. Kennedy Lights Up Nebraska Fish Fry for Ricketts With His Humor
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There have been all kinds of moves pulled in the elections this year. 

We saw another "Dan Sullivan" being thrown out there in Alaska, when the Republican incumbent running for reelection is Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK). 

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Then in Nebraska, there's Dan Osborn running as an "independent" - while being endorsed by the Democrats - to run against incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE). But he might have just imploded after he got caught making vile, demeaning comments about Trump supporters, as we reported.

Warning for graphic language:

That's just a big no to that guy. 

But Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) came out at a steak fry luncheon to rally for Ricketts in Nebraska on Sunday. He got a lot of laughs. "I'm a United States senator, though every day I try to rise above that," he said. "It's so good to be out of Washington and back in America."

The Ricketts steak fry celebrates Nebraska's ag industry and heritage, and Kennedy said, "Without farmers, you'd be hungry. You'd be naked. You'd be sober."

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Kennedy declaimed on some of the differences between his home state of Louisiana and Nebraska. 

“There are differences between Louisiana and Nebraska," Kennedy explained.

"For one thing, we eat things that you would call an exterminator for, to get out of your backyard. When you pass a ditch here in Nebraska, you look at it and say, 'Oh, there's a ditch!' In Louisiana, we see dinner. 

So, I want you to come visit my state. We have the best food in the world as long as you don’t ask too many questions.

I shouldn’t say this, but I love Nebraska better than s*x. Not really, but I love Nebraska!” 

While Kennedy got laughs, he said he was there for Pete Ricketts, and he also pointed out the stakes were serious and the dangers posed by the extremist Democrats and socialists. 

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"All of the good work we're doing in D.C. is at risk because the D.C. Democrats have lost their minds," he said. 

Kennedy and Ricketts said Republicans have cut regulations for businesses, severely reduced illegal immigration, passed a bill to lower the cost of new housing, delivered higher tax refunds and preserved tax cuts that would have expired, with the help of the One Big, Beautiful Bill. 


That's the message that Republicans have to keep driving home. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | NEBRASKA | PETE RICKETTS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE | JOHN KENNEDY
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