Bill Maher Hilariously Levels Criticism of 'Lake America,' Hoists Liberals With Their Own Petard

Liberals are all atwitter over President Donald Trump changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America.

Now, while they want to focus on that, what they don't want to address is the issues that have led to the trade problems with Canada - or what needs to be done to resolve them. They just want to use the issue to attack President Trump.

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That's why Bill Maher's take on the issue on his HBO show "Real Time" on Friday was so funny. He leveled liberals over their take, and hoisted them with their own petard.

HILARIOUS: Bill Maher: “Trump is so mad at Canada, he renamed Lake Ontario Lake America… Liberals are very pissed at this. They say you can’t just go around renaming to suit your political agenda. Just ask any Latinx birthing person.”



NUKED! pic.twitter.com/ETZkHdqNgJ — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 29, 2026

“Trump is so mad at Canada, he renamed Lake Ontario 'Lake America,'" Maher said. "Now I have to buy a new globe again!" he joked.

"Liberals are very pissed at this. They say you can’t just go around renaming to suit your political agenda. Just ask any Latinx birthing person.”

The audience loved it, and he's exactly right. The liberals' beliefs are incoherent and inconsistent.

Which is the bigger issue: Trump renaming "Lake America" and using it as a jab during trade negotiations with Canada? Or liberals renaming whole categories of people in this country and making up imaginary things like "LatinX," or liberals who aren't even able to determine what a woman is? We even had a Supreme Court Justice who was cornered on the question during her nomination hearing, and she was so intent on not saying anything that might cross the current political agenda narrative. Now, we see the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in chaos because they don't want to go against the narrative.

We've had years of liberals trying to change reality with their renaming of things. For example: "illegal alien" was the legally understood term. Then suddenly, when the liberal political agenda became to downplay the problem of illegal aliens, that became "mean" to even use the term, and we came up with the false construct: "undocumented person." What a lie. The person isn't "undocumented" - they likely have "documents" - they just aren't in this country legally. Say it, because that's the truth. It's not evil or mean; it's just stating the legal truth. The evil thing was rejecting that reality to the detriment of America, and countless people have been harmed by the way the Democrats have handled the whole immigration issue.

They use whatever language they think will help their political agenda. Even in the present campaigns, you hear from them, "we're a big tent," not the truth, which is "we're hoping by embracing our radical leftists, we'll get more people out to vote for us." But ultimately, that may come back to bite them, as the American people will likely reject more of the Democrats because of their extreme positions.

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So Maher's move was a suitable way to do them in.

Liberals got roasted with their own vocabulary. Efficient and effective... https://t.co/SKZI2srgyC — Duoc Ho (@DuocHo1301) August 29, 2026





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