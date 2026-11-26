The Pentagon has failed nine consecutive financial audits, and the Trump administration is asking Congress for a record $1.5 trillion in national defense spending. Now, the department's own watchdog has launched a separate audit to determine whether officials followed federal law when awarding contracts, loans, and investments to private companies.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has made speeding up military procurement a priority, and for good reason. American companies developing technology critical to national security cannot afford to spend years navigating Washington's bureaucracy. Faster procurement, however, requires sufficient oversight of how that money is awarded.

In a November 20 memorandum, the inspector general outlined the purpose of the review:

The objective of this audit is to determine whether the DoW’s processes for issuing awards complied with applicable laws and regulations, specifically controls for preventing improper influence and safeguarding nonpublic information.

Auditors will prioritize high-dollar awards, seeking representation across all military services, a department agency, and industries including rare earth minerals, drones, rocketry, and what the memorandum describes as "super intelligence."

Democrat lawmakers requested the audit after the Washington Post reported that companies with ties to President Donald Trump's sons had secured $3.2 billion in Pentagon contracts, investments, and loans.

Among those companies is Vulcan Elements, a rare earth magnet manufacturer awarded a $620 million Pentagon loan in late 2025. Its investors include 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner.

ProPublica previously reported that the White House demanded that Vulcan Elements receive priority for Pentagon funding, according to the Post.

There may be compelling national security reasons for prioritizing Vulcan's application. Political connections alone neither establish wrongdoing nor justify a government loan. For $620 million, the Pentagon ought to have a documented explanation of how officials reached their decision.

The inspector general has not identified Vulcan as an audit target and has acknowledged limitations on the review:

This audit, while appropriately scoped due to the OIG’s limited resources, will provide DoW leadership, Congress, and the American people with an independent assessment of whether DoW officials made award decisions in accordance with Federal law, DoW policy, and ethics obligations.

The Pentagon has made some progress in addressing its longstanding accounting problems. Fourteen of its 25 standalone reporting entities passed their financial audits this year, compared with 11 the previous year. Those entities represent 56 percent of the department's assets and 86 percent of its liabilities.

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While Democrats are preparing broader investigations into defense contractors, Republicans have their own reasons to demand accountability.

Hegseth's procurement reforms will be easier to defend if the Pentagon can demonstrate that its funding decisions were driven by America's military needs. If Vulcan Elements made the strongest case for $620 million in taxpayer money, the Pentagon's own records should tell that story.

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