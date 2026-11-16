Rare Earth Battle Erupts: China-Connected Activists Block Trump-Backed Mine

A progressive "environmental" non-profit funded by yet another non-profit, this one with close ties to China, has obtained a preliminary injunction halting all mining operations at the Colosseum mine in California's Mojave Desert. Judge Christina Snyder, a 79-year-old Clinton appointee, requires the "demobilization of equipment and drill rigs," the removal of all barriers and signage associated with the mining operation, and the remediation of all evidence of drilling or mining on the site.

Advertisement

The gold mine, which is located inside the Mojave National Preserve, was previously decommissioned in 1993 but is in the process of resuming operations under the Australian company Dateline after it secured the backing of the Trump administration to expand into rare earth mining. The U.S. Geological Survey describes rare earth elements as a set of seventeen metallic elements, and are an essential part of many high-tech devices.

The Colosseum mine was active from 1865 through 1993. It was reopened under the ownership of the Australian-based Dateline Corporation with the full support of the Trump administration.

US Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, has highlighted the national significance of the Trump Administration’s reopening of the Colosseum Rare Earths Mine during an interview on Fox News. Secretary Burgum emphasised that restarting the Colosseum mine is a pivotal step towards bolstering America’s supply of critical minerals. This endorsement underscores the strategic importance of Colosseum in reducing US reliance on overseas sources for rare earth elements. In a meeting at the US Department of the Interior headquarters in Washington, D.C., Stephen Baghdadi, Director of Dateline Resources, met with Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, to discuss the next steps in developing rare earth element extraction at Colosseum Mine. Baghdadi presented Secretary Burgum with a detailed overview of the geology on site, emphasising its strategic importance for domestic mineral production. The discussion highlighted the mine’s potential to contribute to the US supply chain for rare earth elements, essential for advanced technologies and national security, sooner than any other known deposit in the US.

An environmental group attempting to prevent Americans from having gas or electricity is not news. That is what these groups do. Them attacking American national security interests is even more on-brand, though you'll note there has been a lot less of this since DOGE brought a "letters of fire and sword" to the morass on anti-American non-profits funded by USAID and other federal agencies.

In this case, the plaintiff is the National Park Conservation Association. As is so frequently the case, this sounds harmless enough. One of its main donors is, naturally, another non-profit called The Energy Foundation. John Solomon's Just the News has the breakdown:

Both the NPCA and its lawyers have received funding from The Energy Foundation, a climate change-focused group that has documented ties to Beijing. Originally launched as the China Sustainable Energy Program with support from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. The MacArthur Foundation has given more than $102,266,748 to The Energy Foundation since 1990. This is not the first time The Energy Foundation’s grant making and funding has drawn scrutiny. Influence Watch reported that "Energy Foundation China (EFC) was an affiliate of the Energy Foundation, a left-of-center grant making organization that promotes environmentalist energy sources and left-of-center environmental policies that operated in China under the oversight of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). EFC was registered in California and had an office in Beijing." In 2020, Energy Foundation China separated from the Energy Foundation, also known as the United States Energy Foundation." Lawmakers in the House Oversight Committee warned earlier this year in a letter to Bloomberg Philanthropies that the Energy Foundation’s ties to China, primarily through its spin-off organization, Energy Foundation China, raises the prospect that its network may be “supporting the national interests of China and the CCP.”

Advertisement

Even though NPCA might not be taking its orders straight from Beijing, and there is no evidence that they are, if Beijing were giving orders, this is what they would look like. This newest round of lawfare is straight out of the ChiCom playbook. China has achieved near-monopoly status over rare earths because it doesn't care about the massive environmental degradation that happens when they're refined using current processes. If a few tens of thousands of Chinese babies are born with a third arm in the middle of their forehead and a 45 IQ, that is a small price to pay for Xi controlling the world's supply of refined rare earths. Besides, they might come in handy for an invasion of Taiwan.

The Chinese playbook has been to manipulate rare-earth market prices to drive competitors out of business. The Trump administration has actively combated that by having the U.S. government take equity stakes in rare earth mining and refining companies and providing them with a guaranteed market. See: Project Vault: Trump's New $12 Billion Plan to Shield U.S. From China Mineral Dominance – RedState; From Lithium to Rare Earths, New U.S. Technologies Threaten China’s Toxic Grip on Critical Minerals – RedState; and Pentagon Puts $450 Million Into US Tungsten Production to Break China’s Grip on Munitions Metal – RedState.

With the Trump administration moving to break the Chinese stranglehold on rare earths, it isn't surprising to find a non-profit with even an arm's-length connection to China actively attempting to damage U.S. national interests by attacking the physical mining of the minerals through the potent combination of environmental laws and pliable left-wing judges who hate Trump. As the new Democrat majority takes over in January, get used to a lot more of this.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.