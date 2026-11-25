Republicans have spent much of the past three weeks dissecting their midterm losses, with some questioning whether America's involvement in the Middle East cost the party at the ballot box. New polling commissioned by the Vandenberg Coalition and conducted by J.L. Partners suggests that voters had other priorities and that support for Israel remains strong within the Republican Party.

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Seventy-seven percent of Republicans surveyed consider Israel an ally of the United States, while just 11 percent consider it an adversary. Among Republicans under 30, 60 percent still view Israel as an ally, compared to 31 percent who consider it an adversary.

Carrie Filipetti, executive director of the Vandenberg Coalition, a network of foreign policy scholars and practitioners that advocates robust alliances and a strong national defense, discussed the findings in an exclusive statement to RedState:

“The reality is there were a number of factors that led to the midterm results we saw. But taken all together, this poll paints a picture of Republicans who - despite significant concerns over the affordability crisis in this country - fundamentally remain champions of ‘peace through strength’ and know that protecting our homeland and our citizens from our adversaries comes first.”

Separate polling conducted by OnMessage, a national Republican consulting firm, on behalf of CAM Action, the advocacy arm of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina found that 68 percent of likely Republican primary voters surveyed held a favorable view of Israel, compared to 17 percent who held an unfavorable view. Those four states could play an important role in determining the party's next presidential nominee.

Cale Brown, chair of Polaris National Security, a conservative organization that promotes a strong national defense and a "peace through strength" foreign policy agenda, told RedState that discussions surrounding Israel often overlook the national security benefits Americans derive from the relationship.

“Israel has long been a critical strategic partner of the United States. The notion that our partnership with Israel provides no direct benefit to American national security ignores decades of fruitful security and intelligence cooperation. From combating terrorism to countering radical, authoritarian regimes, Israel has played an important role in advancing U.S. strategic objectives in the Middle East.”

The Vandenberg survey also provides some insight into what actually concerned voters heading into the midterms. Among all surveyed voters who participated in the midterms, 51 percent ranked the economy and cost of living among their three most important electoral issues. Only 17 percent included the conflict with Iran, while 12 percent cited America's relationship with Israel.

Among voters who prioritized affordability, 65 percent cited grocery and food prices, compared to 41 percent who cited gasoline prices.

Mike Martin, a former Trump National Security Council spokesman, addressed those priorities in an exclusive statement to RedState:

“Despite the increasingly divisive discourse online, voters tend to prioritize the issues that most directly affect their everyday lives like the cost of living, their pocketbooks, and their retirement security.”

Republican support for achieving America's military objectives in Iran also remains substantial. Seventy-one percent of Republicans who participated in the midterms said the United States should prioritize achieving its objectives and ending the conflict on favorable terms. Twenty-four percent favored an immediate exit.

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Corban Teague, the Vandenberg Coalition's policy director, told RedState:

“This poll shows Republican voters remain clear about who are our enemies and who are our friends. They continue to back President Trump in making sure Iran never gets a nuclear bomb, and they recognize Israel is an important ally in that effort.”

Republicans have legitimate reasons to examine their foreign policy and address growing skepticism among younger party members. But as Republicans consider their electoral strategy heading into 2028, these findings suggest that affordability deserves considerably more attention in the post-midterm discussion, without assuming that the Republican electorate has abandoned its longstanding support for Israel.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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