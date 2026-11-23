From spring 2025 until fall 2026, Alice Huang stayed in contact with an officer of China's main spy agency, according to U.S. intelligence described by The New York Times on Sunday. Part of that period overlapped her affair with then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Her Singapore company, Megaspeed, was also buying large amounts of Nvidia chips.

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According to reports, U.S. officials have discovered another connection to China's spy agency, this time involving Kang Wei, whom Alice Huang has introduced as her husband. The Times says shipping records have linked both of them to businesses being investigated for allegedly moving American AI chips to China. Investigators are still trying to establish what either person did for Chinese intelligence.

Jensen Huang was recorded during U.S. surveillance of Alice Huang. He first described her as a customer and only later admitted the affair. He resigned in November after another affair with an Nvidia employee came to light. Federal officials never warned him that they suspected she had links to Chinese spies.

Matt Pottinger, who helped advise Trump on national security during his first term, believes the suspected chip shipments fit China's efforts to obtain American technology despite restrictions. He told the Times: "To assume the M.S.S. wasn't at the center of this operation would be to assume that they are incompetent."

Kang reportedly secured more than $9 billion in investments between 2021 and 2024. One of his companies partnered with Huawei. However, a review of company records did not prove that chips bought by Megaspeed were sent to Kang's data centers.

As I previously reported for RedState, the scandal got worse after Bloomberg traced Dell servers that had been sold to Aperia in Singapore to Shanghai in a loan filing. That filing placed the machines in China, but it did not say if Alice Huang was in charge, if she helped them get there, or how they arrived in China.

Another connection appeared in documents released by Congress last week. Nvidia asked permission in April to sell 40,800 H200 chips to New Century Lettall Data Service, a company with ties to Alice Huang's sister and Kang, as RedState's Jennifer Van Laar reported. Nvidia says it never shipped an H200 chip to Lettall and will not.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee wants Commerce's records on Megaspeed and Speedmatrix, including reports from visits to data centers in Asia. Jensen Huang agreed to a closed-door congressional interview on December 1. Lawmakers want to know who received the chips and what the government did to check where they went.

Singapore police began investigating Megaspeed in February 2025. They held Alice Huang's passport for eight months while checking shipments of computer servers to Malaysia. Singapore later complained that requests for American help produced little information. Police did not find enough evidence to charge Huang over the shipping declarations. They warned her for giving inaccurate information and barred her from returning. The Megaspeed investigation remains open.

The Justice Department has not concluded that Huang spied for China, Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier this month. Asked about the case on ABC's 'This Week,' Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said: "There is an investigation ongoing into her firm and into her. And I'm going to await the outcome of that investigation.”

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The Times also reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote a confidential memo about Huang's suspected spy ties in March and that Trump was told about the concerns twice. Trump denies being told she was a Chinese intelligence asset. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing, while China rejects the spying accusations.

For now, two important things remain unanswered: whether the chips reached China and whether American officials had enough information to stop them.

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