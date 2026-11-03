DSA Candidate Angie Nixon's Charity Raised $271,000. A Watchdog Wants to See the Books.

Florida Democrat Senate nominee Angie Nixon’s charity reported raising more than $271,000 in 2024.

Now a watchdog wants investigators to determine where that money went, and whether the nonprofit’s relationship with her business and campaign crossed legal lines. For a candidate who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, it is an awkward subject. Lecturing businesses about serving the public is considerably easier when nobody is asking for your own books.

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The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), a conservative watchdog group, filed its Oct. 26 complaint with the FEC, the IRS, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, the Florida attorney general and the state agriculture department, which regulates charities, seeking scrutiny of Nixon’s nonprofit, The Moxie Group Inc. (the charity), and her for-profit company, The Moxie Group LLC (the LLC), which operates Jacksonville’s Café Resistance bookstore and coffee shop. The watchdog alleges that roughly $210,000 in charitable spending lacked adequate itemization. NLPC adds that the charity never filed its 2024 Form 990, due Nov. 15, 2025, which would have disclosed what those expenses were for.

The complaint puts it this way:

“While she itemized some of the charity’s expenses, such as $14,000 for ‘occupancy’ and $2,500 for ‘advertising & promotion,’ a whopping $210,000, or 90 percent of the revenue, was simply listed as ‘Other’ with no description or itemization of what those funds were spent for even though the form requires the charity to ‘list item’ for those ‘other’ expenses.”

The central concern is the lack of detail explaining the spending, which does not by itself establish that donations were stolen.

Donors had been asked to support a community bookstore and café through a tax-exempt charity. When the business opened, however, its license was held by Nixon’s for-profit LLC, according to the complaint. NLPC wants authorities to examine transactions between the charity and the LLC and determine whether charitable assets improperly benefited Nixon or her business.

Nixon’s campaign disputes the allegations. The campaign told Fox News she resigned as the nonprofit’s principal manager in December 2025, before its board voted to dissolve, and had no involvement in subsequent decisions concerning donations or dissolution paperwork.

The distinction is relevant because NLPC also alleges that the nonprofit continued soliciting donations after the board’s December 2025 dissolution vote. According to NLPC, it did not file Articles of Dissolution with the Florida Secretary of State until Oct. 1, 2026, more than nine months later and shortly after the Free Beacon contacted the group. Its complaint includes an archived fundraising page offering tax receipts, and NLPC counsel Paul Kamenar argues the solicitations amount to wire fraud that should be criminally prosecuted. Fox News Digital could not identify specific contributions received during that interval, leaving an unanswered question about whether the solicitation actually generated donations.

The campaign’s use of Café Resistance raises another dispute. NLPC alleges the business provided campaign space without payment, potentially constituting an improper contribution:

“It appears that the Café Resistance and Bookstore has been functioning as the candidate’s campaign de facto headquarters or a branch thereof.”

Nixon’s campaign gives a different account. It acknowledged making no payments to the café but said it used only the parking lot, and it noted that Nixon does not own the building. That conflicts with NLPC’s claim that the café hosts phone banks on its premises, and whether the campaign’s version clears the legal bar is a question for investigators.

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The filing is NLPC’s second against Nixon. On Sept. 23, the group asked the Senate Ethics Committee and the Justice Department to act on what it called a false financial disclosure, alleging she omitted $14,000 in IRS back taxes and a $17,600 student loan from her Senate filing. RedState previously covered that complaint. Neither complaint constitutes a finding of wrongdoing, but together they give voters specific financial questions to consider.

A clear accounting of the charity’s spending would answer the most basic question. Nixon’s campaign says she left the nonprofit before it dissolved, but she founded it, and with the November 3 general election happening today, voters are entitled to ask for the receipts.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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