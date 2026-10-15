Priceless: That Look on Chris Murphy's Face As FL Dem He's With Implodes Her Campaign Live on Air

Democrats don't have much of a chance in the Senate race in Florida.

Not only is Florida still resoundingly red, but the Democrat candidate, Angie Nixon, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), even though she's also bizarrely tried to claim that she isn't a socialist at the same time. So that's not going to go over well in a state where so many people have suffered and fled socialism and communism.

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Nixon appeared on CNN on Wednesday with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who said he was committing $100,000 to races in Florida, including her race. Please spend more; I like to watch Democrat money go up in flames. Murphy argued the Democrats should be wasting more money there.

But the wildest part of the interview was this moment when she said she really didn't want to abolish prisons or defund the police, as some were saying about her.

Angie Nixon: "They're spreading lies about me saying I want to abolish prisons... Why would I want to do that when I want [Ashley Moody] locked up and jailed." CNN: "You want your Republican opponent locked up?" Angie Nixon: "Yeah basically. I absolutely want that to happen." https://t.co/KkfiWKhIi6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2026

"Why would I want to do that when I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done? "And so, you know, we are going to continue to stomp on this campaign trail all across the state, from the Panhandle to the Keys, and we're looking forward to them calling me senator on November 3rd."

"You want your Republican opponent locked up?" said Kasie Hunt, stupefied.

"You know, yeah, basically. Because of what she did. Yes, I absolutely would want that to happen," Nixon asserted.

Nixon referenced a controversy in Florida involving a settlement payout. Democrats' efforts to make something of it largely went down in flames after a recent court ruling on the matter. Hunt made sure to cover CNN at the end of the interview that Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) hadn't been charged with anything, much less convicted, although Nixon wanted her locked up.

What absolutely makes that video so great is the look on Chris Murphy's face right before she says that, and then after. He's smiling, Nixon says that, then he realizes, "Oh, no." The way his face dropped, and the side-eye he gave her. The look is just priceless. I wonder if he's thinking, "There goes all my money." He must have blinked about a billion times there.

But hey, Chris, this is the person you got behind; now you're stuck with her. I hope you'll enjoy the shellacking she's going to get in the election.

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Angie Nixon will most likely be out of the picture in a month, but Chris Murphy will have to live with this clip forever. https://t.co/CDspbQKxhr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 15, 2026

I like this solely for the fact that I can see Chris Murphy's soul imploding in real time when he hears her insane answer. — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 15, 2026

.@ChrisMurphyCT sits there grinning while his fellow Democrat calls for a Republican Senator to be imprisoned. I need an update on the claims of fascism and threats to democracy. — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 15, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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