BREAKING Letters With 'Suspicious Powder' Sent Nationwide, Including to Congressional Offices READ MORE
DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Priceless: That Look on Chris Murphy's Face As FL Dem He's With Implodes Her Campaign Live on Air

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 15, 2026 11:00 AM
Advertisement
Priceless: That Look on Chris Murphy's Face As FL Dem He's With Implodes Her Campaign Live on Air
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Democrats don't have much of a chance in the Senate race in Florida. 

Not only is Florida still resoundingly red, but the Democrat candidate, Angie Nixon, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), even though she's also bizarrely tried to claim that she isn't a socialist at the same time. So that's not going to go over well in a state where so many people have suffered and fled socialism and communism. 

Advertisement

Nixon appeared on CNN on Wednesday with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who said he was committing $100,000 to races in Florida, including her race. Please spend more; I like to watch Democrat money go up in flames. Murphy argued the Democrats should be wasting more money there. 

But the wildest part of the interview was this moment when she said she really didn't want to abolish prisons or defund the police, as some were saying about her. 

"Why would I want to do that when I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done?

"And so, you know, we are going to continue to stomp on this campaign trail all across the state, from the Panhandle to the Keys, and we're looking forward to them calling me senator on November 3rd."

Recommended
Elon Musk Drops Bomb on Amazon. It Just Took One Fire X Post to Get People Talking. Kyle Becker Catholic Texas Prof Busts Talarico After Absurd Abortion/Bible Claim in Campaign-Ending Moment Sister Toldjah
Advertisement

"You want your Republican opponent locked up?" said Kasie Hunt, stupefied. 

"You know, yeah, basically. Because of what she did. Yes, I absolutely would want that to happen," Nixon asserted.

Nixon referenced a controversy in Florida involving a settlement payout. Democrats' efforts to make something of it largely went down in flames after a recent court ruling on the matter. Hunt made sure to cover CNN at the end of the interview that Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) hadn't been charged with anything, much less convicted, although Nixon wanted her locked up. 

What absolutely makes that video so great is the look on Chris Murphy's face right before she says that, and then after. He's smiling, Nixon says that, then he realizes, "Oh, no." The way his face dropped, and the side-eye he gave her. The look is just priceless. I wonder if he's thinking, "There goes all my money." He must have blinked about a billion times there. 

But hey, Chris, this is the person you got behind; now you're stuck with her. I hope you'll enjoy the shellacking she's going to get in the election.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | CHRIS MURPHY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Elon Musk Drops Bomb on Amazon. It Just Took One Fire X Post to Get People Talking.

Elon Musk Drops Bomb on Amazon. It Just Took One Fire X Post to Get People Talking.

Kyle Becker
Catholic Texas Prof Busts Talarico After Absurd Abortion/Bible Claim in Campaign-Ending Moment

Catholic Texas Prof Busts Talarico After Absurd Abortion/Bible Claim in Campaign-Ending Moment

Sister Toldjah
DOJ Makes Breathtaking Announcement on Fraud That Will Make You Spit-Take Your Coffee

DOJ Makes Breathtaking Announcement on Fraud That Will Make You Spit-Take Your Coffee

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos