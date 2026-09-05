Fentanyl Superlab Bust in Canada From 2 Years Ago Only Happened After the FBI/DEA Blew Whistle

In 2024, in Falklands, British Columbia, Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) busted one of the biggest drug labs in Canadian history. The bust was indeed huge, and the perps not only had a huge pile of drugs, but they were well-armed, too.

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Describing the drug superlab as the largest and most sophisticated of its kind with the capability of producing multiple types of illicit drugs, Federal investigators seized 54 kg of fentanyl, massive amounts of precursor chemicals, 390 kg of methamphetamine, 35 kg of cocaine, 15 kg of MDMA, and 6 kg of cannabis. In addition to the massive quantities of drugs and precursor chemicals, investigators seized a total of 89 firearms, which included 45 handguns, 21 Ar-15-style rifles, and submachine guns; many of which were loaded and ready for use. To date, nine of these guns have been identified as stolen. The searches also yielded small explosive devices, large amounts of ammunition, firearm silencers, high-capacity magazines, body armour, and $500,000 in cash.

Normally, one would look at this bust and applaud the Mounties who carried it out, and yes, we should do so for the individual Mounties who went in there against heavily armed drug-cooking goblins; things could have very easily gone badly south. But now it's been two years. Two years since this lab was busted, since the goblins running it were caught. So what has happened since?

Turns out, not much.

Gaganpreet Singh Randhawa, a 32-year-old Surrey man, was named as the sole suspect following the highly publicized RCMP announcement. He remains the only person charged in connection with the investigation. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to charges arising from a different aspect of the investigation: attempting to export 310 kilograms of methamphetamine to the Philippines.

Furthermore, there are reports that the Mounties' raid on this massive lab came only after the American FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) warned the Canadian government of the lab's existence.

Here's an overhead look at this illegal drug lab.

No one charged with producing fentanyl at ‘largest superlab’ in Canadian historyhttps://t.co/37Dm6SqscD pic.twitter.com/gGvz1eoRRz — Western Standard (@WesternStandard) September 4, 2026

One person, we now know, has been charged. One. A facility this size, with the amounts of drugs, weapons, and so forth that were seized, and one person is now facing charges?

Here's another interesting tidbit: There are reports that the Canadian government ignored American warnings about the lab as early as 2022. These reports indicate that the American DEA was aware of chemical fentanyl precursors from China - yes, there's the possible China connection - through the port of Vancouver. It wasn't until an Iranian-Canadian man, one Bahman Djebelibak, and his company, Valerian Labs, were sanctioned by the USA that the Canadian government started investigating the flow of precursors.

This can only be described as a massive cluster foul-up on the part of the Canadian government. And still, only one person has been arrested. One. The press release from the RCMP states in part:

Gaganpreet Randhawa was identified as the main suspect, and arrested by Federal Policing Group-6 investigators. Randhawa is currently in custody, and has been charged with numerous drug, and firearms-related offences. “As part of our crackdown on the large-scale production, distribution, and international export of illicit drugs, our dedicated RCMP Federal Policing investigators have successfully neutralized what is believed to be the largest illicit fentanyl, and methamphetamine facility ever discovered by law enforcement in Canada. This is undoubtedly a major blow to the transnational organized crime groups involved, and a great step towards ensuring the safety of Canadians, and the international community.” Source: Insp. Jillian Wellard, Officer in Charge of Federal Policing Pacific Region, Drugs and Organized Crime, Group 6.

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So, where are all the other people who had to have been involved? What about the connections to China and possibly Iran? We are almost certainly seeing only the tip of this iceberg, and we can hope that the reason for that is that there are still investigations ongoing. But on that, you can color me skeptical.

Kudos go to the Mounties who rolled into this drug facility in 2024, now knowing what they were facing, except that they were likely to encounter armed criminals. But before and since, Canada's higher-level law enforcement seems to have dropped the ball.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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