President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday in an unprecedented trilateral meeting in the city of Shenzhen, China.

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Trump emphasized the need for leaders with disagreements to talk to each other, and said, "We are really making history."

WATCH IN FULL: @POTUS's opening remarks at the first-ever trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and China. https://t.co/HhIrkDDXSD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026

"The three of us have a great deal to discuss," he noted, and said, as three of the world's largest nations, they had a "special responsibility" to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue not just for their own people but for the entire planet.

"No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement," Trump pointed out. They needed to meet to create a better future for all, he said, particularly since, as the three largest nuclear powers, they can discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons and lessen the risk that such weapons will ever be used.

Trump explained that this was one of the reasons it was so vital to cooperate to not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, which was one of the things they would be discussing. He also said he was discussing the war in Ukraine and how to end it with Putin. Trump also stressed the importance of energy flows being restored with things like the Strait of Hormuz.

Here's the joint statement issued by the three nations.

BREAKING: A joint declaration on peace has been published after the first ever trilateral meeting between USA, China and Russia: “China-Russia-U.S. Heads of State Declaration toward Peace: Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, met in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026. The Russian and U.S. heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting this historic trilateral Summit. The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security: 1. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the U.N. so that the U.N. can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security. 2. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. 3. The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. 4. The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons” — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 19, 2026

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“China-Russia-U.S. Heads of State Declaration toward Peace:



Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, met in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026.



The Russian and U.S. heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting this historic trilateral Summit.



The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security:



1. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the U.N. so that the U.N. can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.



2. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.



3. The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.



4. The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons”

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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