Here We Go Again: Philly 'Boycott Ride' Targets Jewish Businesses Over Alleged Support of Israel

The new overlords of the Democratic Party, the Democratic Socialists, did not mince words about what their agenda would be if elected. Abolish ICE, defund the police, and a ravenous dislike of Israel are the basics of their platform. Now, as they get ready for Democrats to take control of Congress, they are wasting no time showing the country that they weren't kidding around.

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A Philadelphia boycott bicycle ride is targeting Jewish businesses in the hopes of intimidating them and ultimately expelling them. "Ride around Rittenhouse with us as we show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are." https://t.co/V7sXJqiVFL — Michael Starr (@StarrReporting) November 4, 2026

On Sunday, November 8, in Philadelphia, what is being billed as the "Boycott Ride" or "Great Ride of Return" is scheduled to take place in and around the Center City area, and more specifically, Rittenhouse Square. There are several groups involved in the bike ride that is being called a "protest" against businesses that the groups believe support Israel and Israeli culture, and the supposed support for Israeli occupation and treatment of Palestinians.

However, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday's office is condemning the event and calling it exactly what it is, singling out business and restaurant owners because they are Jewish. A statement from Sunday's office called the event "deeply unsettling" and said it is not a protest against Israeli government policy, but merely targeting people because they are Jewish. But maybe the most horrific part of this event is that it is scheduled on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, Nazi-organized attacks on Jewish people and businesses in Germany and Austria on November 9 and 10, 1938.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's office echoed statements made by Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Renee Chenault-Fattah, who said it:

“reaffirms its 75-year commitment to fighting racism, antisemitism and, in recent years, Islamophobia. Acts of bigotry, violence and hate cannot be tolerated, and we will never stand by and allow businesses, individuals or jobs to be run out of our city, full stop.”

The co-Chairs of the Pennsylvania Legislative Jewish Caucus join a chorus of state and local officials condemning the planned boycott ride targeting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on the eve of Kristallnacht. https://t.co/6BO5Sthram — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 5, 2026

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), who is Jewish, said that he and his administration were aware of the event. A spokesperson for his office, Rosie Lapowsky, stated that the State Police would be available to ensure the safety of residents, and characterized the event as nothing more than “blatant antisemitism designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities. There is no place for that in our Commonwealth.”

Make no mistake, this is the new normal. It is the message being sent by the newly expanded Democratic Socialist wing of the Party. They have wasted no time flexing their muscle and have given presumed House Speaker-in-waiting, Hakeem Jeffries, his marching orders if he wants any sort of cooperation from them. And they expect full compliance from him and the rest of the Democrat majority. Thankfully, there is simply not enough of them to force that, which is why we will see more blatant antisemitism in the form of events like this.

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Democrats have let this genie out of the bottle, and their new members have no intention of putting it back in.

Philadelphia's "Boycott Ride" isn't a boycott. It's six Jewish-owned restaurants, picked because they're a bike ride from Rittenhouse Square, on a flyer saying they "must go." On the eve of Kristallnacht. That's a list of Jews. @CookNSolo @PhillyMayor @DA_LarryKrasner — Pesach Lattin 🇺🇸🦅 (@pesach_lattin) November 5, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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