OK Gov. Sends Letter to Trump, Offers to Fix What Canada Isn't Doing Well — Protecting Jews

The rise in antisemitism in the Democrat Party has alarmed many Americans. But since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, antisemitism has been on the rise in other parts of the world as well. In some places, Jews have been warned not to wear symbols of their faith. Antisemitism in America is alarming enough, but a quick look to the north reveals an even worse scenario.

Advertisement

Christian leaders just asked Trump to open a legal path for Jewish Canadians getting hunted by antisemitism.



Read that again.



Canada became so hostile that pastors are asking America to take in Jews.



That’s not “diversity.” That’s failure. pic.twitter.com/HDOyPJtjwK — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 30, 2026

Back in July, in a letter to President Trump, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) stated that “Oklahoma would proudly welcome” any Canadian Jewish families who wished to “lawfully come to the United States in search of safety and opportunity.” Now, Gov. Stitt has backup, as several Christian lawmakers have also asked Trump to fast-track the immigration process for Canadian Jews and are offering up Tulsa as a place of safety and refuge. The group also sent a letter to Trump stating, “These individuals and families should not be viewed merely as people fleeing hatred. They are prospective neighbors.” Trump posted the letter on social media and has indicated his support, but his administration has yet to say anything specific.

Since the October 7, 2023, attack, antisemitism in Canada has risen sharply, and there has been little more than yawns from Ottawa. Jewish schools, businesses, and synagogues have faced increasing threats of vandalism, bomb threats, and other forms of violence. So much so that B'nai Brith Canada documented 27 violent antisemitic events in just the first six months of 2026, triple all of 2025. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged the violence and observed that Jews are only one percent of the population but are the target of two-thirds of religiously motivated hate crimes. He added, “Canada’s civic compact is failing Jewish Canadians.”

Oklahoma governor send letter to Trump saying his state would welcome Canadian Jews fleeing rampant antisemitism in Canada. pic.twitter.com/RP9r82nNp9 — G.M. Forbes (@gmforbes35) August 31, 2026

Critics are crying foul on the potential program for a few reasons. Some are comparing it to the refugee resettlement of white South Africans, claiming that Trump was being selective about groups of refugees. The timing is also being questioned as the ongoing trade slapfight with Canada continues. Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on Canadian goods in July. Canada responded with a matching 50 percent tariff on American goods.

But media racial and economic narratives aside, this is supposed to be what we do as Americans. We are called in our founding documents to protect religious freedoms. Kudos to Gov. Stitt for welcoming Canadian Jews and letting them know Oklahoma is a safe space for them. More Republican governors should follow his lead.

Mark Carney's office says that new laws and funding prove that the Canadian government is responding to the crisis. But is it too little, too late? There may be plenty of Canadian Jews who are banking on the fact that the Trump administration will be faster than the Prime Minister's Office.

Advertisement

Anti Semitism in Canada has created a situation where many Canadian Jews feel unsafe. https://t.co/r2EyNCXWvj — Lisa Rosestars (@LRosestars) August 31, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.