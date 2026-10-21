Elon Musk Promises Sweet, Sweet Revenge on Democrats Who Plan to 'Come After' Him

Back in the glory days of DOGE, Elon Musk used to joke that he was "Public Enemy no. 2" behind President Trump, the obvious primary target of the Left. Musk has, of course, left his gig with the Trump administration to focus on flying cars and rocket ships, but he apparently still remains a serious threat to Democrats.

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And those Democrats are more than happy to let him know that they plan to go after him if they take back the majority in the House. The "Dem gavels," warns Politico, will be "coming for Elon Musk."

Politico wrote Tuesday that "Democrats have long eyed investigating the world’s richest man and the GOP’s top donor," and that "senior members are mulling how a range of panels could target Musk and a huge swath of his businesses."

Musk's biggest infractions are that he took a blowtorch to the Democrat slush fund known as USAID and is currently pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican campaigns for the midterms, but it sounds like House Democrats are cooking up reasons to investigate him.

For instance, some Democrat House members say they plan to look into reports that Musk recently throttled Starlink access to the Ukraine military.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) wants to know “What happens when one guy gets a giant contract from the government and then uses it to do something that shuts down communication in a war that has been extremely important to the United States to support Ukraine?”

DOGE is another thorn in the side of Democrats and they're out for revenge for the Musk-led effort to cut waste, fraud, and unnecessary federal spending while shrinking and streamlining the federal bureaucracy.

“Congress must demand a full accounting of the damage Mr. Musk and DOGE caused, and we will not let anyone obstruct our oversight,” bleated House Foreign Affairs ranking member Rep. Greg Meeks (NY-05).

Per Politico, "Meeks named Musk’s part in “the cruel dismantling of USAID” as a prime target for his panel next year."

DOGE was "cruel" only because it took money out of Democrat pockets.

Musk did not respond to Politico's request for comment, but he did take to X Wednesday to let his feelings about a possible Democrat witch hunt against him be known: "Live by the sword, die by the sword," he wrote.

He continued, "Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets …"

Live by the sword, die by the sword. Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2026

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Well then.

You'll notice Musk's warning goes beyond those House Democrats making threats and straight to the people and organizations who support them. He means to expose the vast networks that send socialists to Congress and antifa thugs to PTA meetings.

Democrats may very well get their gavels in January – we'll know in two weeks – but if their plan is to spend the next two years making Elon Musk their newest Public Enemy No. 1, he has made it abundantly clear that he intends to enjoy the fight.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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