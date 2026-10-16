Yes, I Voted for This: DHS Announces Lowest Fiscal Year Border Crossings in US History

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), announced that its preliminary Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 data show that there has been an astounding 95 percent drop in border apprehensions and the lowest annual number of border crossings in American history, as well as the first fiscal year ever with zero Border Patrol releases. September was also the seventeenth consecutive month with no releases at the border.

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Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS Announces Lowest Fiscal Year Border Crossings in American History https://t.co/IWmtzUoZuM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 16, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullen said of the amazing numbers,

“President Trump promised the American people a secure border, and the data proves he delivered. Over the past year, CBP recorded its lowest numbers in American history. A stark contrast to Biden, where CBP recorded its highest illegal immigration numbers ever. The results could not be clearer: strong enforcement works. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of CBP and DHS law enforcement personnel, we have restored control of the border and made America safer than ever.”

The numbers don't lie; it's a very stark contrast to Joe Biden, indeed. In FY 2026, CBP recorded fewer than 99,000 southern border apprehensions, compared to the Biden administration's 1.8 million per year. Total apprehensions for FY 2026 were 98,708. That's 60 percent lower than the Biden administration's single highest month of 249,740. Nationwide, encounters in FY 2026 were the lowest in CBP history at 379,243. Under Joe Biden, that number was roughly seven times higher at 2.7 million per year. Encounters for FY 2026 were also 88 percent lower than in Joe Biden's FY2023, the highest fiscal year for encounters.

Turns out, all you need really is a new President and enforcement. Two hundred and fifty miles of new border wall were constructed since January of 2025, including primary and secondary barriers and water barriers. Funding from the Big Beautiful Bill hastened Smart Wall construction to the tune of $34.3 billion from September 2025 to September 2026. CBP has also secured the border by enforcing trade law, stopping large shipments of counterfeit goods worth millions of dollars at the border.

The FIRST-EVER fiscal year with ZERO BORDER PATROL RELEASES at the border. Promises Made, Promises Kept! 🇺🇸 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 16, 2026

Americans were repeatedly told by the Biden administration, "The border is secure," and "The border is closed," but nothing could have been further from the truth. Anywhere between 10 and 20 million people may have entered the country illegally during the Biden administration, including violent gang members and terrorists. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from fentanyl, and more, like Laken Riley, Sheridan Gorman, and Rachel Morin, have been murdered.

But if Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives or the Senate in November, all of this comes to a screeching halt. They have been very clear about what they will do if given power. Besides endless impeachments and investigations of President Trump and his Cabinet, they will roll back every gain made on immigration. They will throw the doors to the southern border wide open again, and who knows, maybe even demolish the border wall.

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With less than three weeks left to go before the midterm election, Republicans would do well to use those endless hours of video to remind voters just what the border was like under Joe Biden and the Democrats.

President Trump on securing the border: “We have the best border now that we’ve ever had in the history of our country… So we just got 17 months; zero people came through our southern border, and as you know, 25 million people came into our country illegally [under Biden].” https://t.co/HnVBoB9Z5D — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 15, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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