The delays and cancellations that plagued the U.S. air transportation system recently are likely still on the minds of many Americans about to head home or already taking part in returning home from visiting loved ones for Thanksgiving.

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As RedState wrote, air travel was halted with an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) ground stop temporarily over a communications equipment issue, which the agency assured Americans on Nov. 14 would not hamper travel itineraries past that Sunday evening.

Now, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has some more comforting words for them -- and anyone looking to go by air over the next few days.

In an X post simply headlined UPDATE on Saturday, Duffy wrote:

UPDATE: The U.S has the largest, the most complex, and the safest airspace in the world. That’s in large part thanks to our controllers, pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, baggage handlers, and security — all of whom who worked over Thanksgiving. Their dedication over the last four days ensured 167,412 flights got families where they needed to go safely. Despite this record-breaking volume and major storms, average delay time stayed at 30 minutes. Weather continue to drive the majority of delays. From Tuesday to Friday, here’s the breakdown: 45% due to inclement weather 35% due to flight volume 9% due to runway construction 4% due to air traffic control staffing 2% due to air traffic equipment 5% other This Sunday to Tuesday will kick off another busy stretch in our skies, with over 50,000 flights a day. As folks head home, continue to monitor the weather and look out for any updates from your airline. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 28, 2026

Instead of hogging all of the credit for getting things back on track during a hectic travel time like Thanksgiving week, he gave nods to the hard work of everyone in the system "who worked over Thanksgiving."

The U.S has the largest, the most complex, and the safest airspace in the world. That’s in large part thanks to our controllers, pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, baggage handlers, and security — all of whom who worked over Thanksgiving.

"Their dedication over the last four days ensured 167,412 flights got families where they needed to go safely," he continued.

Indeed, ahead of many people's Thanksgiving rush to get tucked into a turkey dinner with all the fixin's, AAA's 2026 travel forecast estimated that 81.5 million Americans would be traveling, six million of them by air. (In case you're wondering, yeah, about 73 million - nearly 90 percent of travelers - were expected to go on a car trip.)

"Despite this record-breaking volume and major storms, average delay time stayed at 30 minutes," Duffy said.

One of the best facts that he shared in his message was the biggest reason for delays - which wasn't tech or equipment issues but something expected this time of year. Call it "climate change."

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Weather continue (sic) to drive the majority of delays. From Tuesday to Friday, here’s the breakdown: 45% due to inclement weather 35% due to flight volume 9% due to runway construction 4% due to air traffic control staffing 2% due to air traffic equipment 5% other

Then Duffy looked ahead, with the holiday travel period going through next Tuesday, reminding anyone traveling that a little of the common sense precaution we follow as Americans is still solid advice.

"This Sunday to Tuesday will kick off another busy stretch in our skies, with over 50,000 flights a day," he said. "As folks head home, continue to monitor the weather and look out for any updates from your airline."

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