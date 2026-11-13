FAA Orders Flight Ground Stop Nationwide Over ATC 'Communication Issue': Sec. Duffy (UPDATE)

5:49 PM ET: Many parts of the federal government appear to be monitoring the FAA ground stop situation tonight. The House Homeland Security Committee Republicans, chaired by Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY-2), have now reacted with a statement:

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Our nation’s critical infrastructure depends on reliable, resilient, and secure telecommunications systems. The Committee is closely monitoring the ATC frequency outage and any security impacts to the National Airspace System. As the disruption appears to be rolling, please follow @FAANews for more information on how you may be affected: — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) November 13, 2026

Our nation’s critical infrastructure depends on reliable, resilient, and secure telecommunications systems. The Committee is closely monitoring the ATC frequency outage and any security impacts to the National Airspace System. As the disruption appears to be rolling, please follow @FAANews for more information on how you may be affected:

5:39 PM ET: Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Markwayne Mullin told CNN that the ground stop wasn't due to a national security threat to the U.S.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says there is currently no reason to suspect a national security threat is behind a communications outage that grounded all US flights. Follow live updates. https://t.co/pQfmqaSDVl https://t.co/4n8FBJ5sbB — CNN (@CNN) November 13, 2026

UPDATED [5:06 PM ET]: The FAA has just released a statement on the "temporary" ground stop of all flights originating from U.S. airports:

There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 13, 2026

Within the last minute [5:12 PM ET], there was also this troubling update in the developing story, via Fox News:

BREAKING: DHS is “not ruling out” a cyberattack after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop. — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 13, 2026

original story

It never rains but it pours. Now, on Friday the 13th, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop on all commercial air travel over the United States. Planes on the ground will stay there. Planes in the air will stop at their next destination. The cause is reportedly an air-traffic radio failure.

This is liable to tangle up commercial air travel for quite a while, all across the United States.

BREAKING: A nationwide ground stop has been issued across the U.S. for an unknown reason, with no estimated duration announced. https://t.co/Q4dNmty84Y — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 13, 2026

Reporting from an FAA source cited by The Washington Examiner said that a ground stop of this size is "absolutely unheard of."

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: FAA has issued a ground stop and halted all flight departures nationwide due to “rolling frequency outage.”



FAA source who provided documentation below says “absolutely unheard of.” pic.twitter.com/s4XMaBQ5eA — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) November 13, 2026

The radio failure appears to involve Boston, New York, and Chicago, all major airline hubs. The ground stop, for now, covers all contiguous 48 states. The effects on air travel from the East Coast to the West Coast will be considerable.

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An FAA radio outage is grounding flights at Chicago's two big airports on Friday afternoon, and air traffic controllers in New York and Boston are reportedly dealing with the same problem. As of 3:39 p.m. Eastern, the FAA had ground stops at Chicago O'Hare and Chicago Midway because of an "equipment outage," with flights headed there held at their departure airports until at least 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Departures from Teterboro in New Jersey were also delayed by up to 45 minutes because of an FAA equipment problem. The trouble reportedly started around 3:15 p.m. Eastern, when controllers began losing radio frequencies, the channels they use to talk to pilots.

That report indicates only Chicago, New York and Boston involved. But Secretary of Transportation (DOT) Sean Duffy has announced, on his official X account, that the ground stop is nationwide.

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026

As though airline travel wasn't stressful enough already.

The way ground stops generally work is this: Airliners on the ground stay on the ground until the ground stop is lifted, which may be a matter of minutes, or it may be a matter of hours. Flights already airborne proceed to their destination and stay there until the ground stop is lifted. The usual reason for these is weather, which makes this one, due to a communications failure, something of an eyebrow-raiser. Even local ground stops can snarl up the complicated patterns of airline travel; a nationwide ground stop may have things messed up for some time.

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As of this writing, there has been no official press release or statement from the FAA as to when the stop may be lifted.

That's what we know for now. Stay tuned. As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and update you as events warrant.

Editor's Note: This article was edited for clarity post-publication.

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