Gunman Driving Into Square in Krakow, Poland, Opens Fire, Killing 6 and Injuring 15

On Saturday, authorities in Krakow, Poland, said a man dressed in military-style clothing drove into a bustling market square, then began firing at people, leaving six dead and at least 15 injured. The suspected shooter, who was wounded, is in police custody.

Advertisement

via the AP

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Six people were killed and 15 wounded after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a busy market square in Krakow, Poland, authorities said. The gunman, a 24-year-old Polish citizen, aimed at random people as he drove into the Main Square, a major tourist destination in the center of the city, Krakow police said. Four women and two men were killed. Two police officers were wounded, one seriously, Poland’s interior minister said on X. The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a gunfight with officers a short distance away from the initial violence, police said, and was taken to the hospital for surgery. The death toll earlier stood at five, but police updated it to six in a post on X. Katarzyna Cisło, a spokesperson for the Krakow police, said the perpetrator was wearing military-style fatigues and a bulletproof vest and used a military-type long gun in the attack. Police found many other weapons, as well as ammunition, in his car. He kept firing at the police even after being shot himself, she said.

Some video of the attack (thankfully, from a distance) and its aftermath is circulating on social media.

Krakow, Poland - Main Market Square. People running for their lives after the shooter opened fire from his car. Many dead and many injured. You can see the panic in this video. https://t.co/rRW4eRV26q — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 7, 2026

WATCH: Moment shooting erupts in Krakow, Poland; multiple reported killed https://t.co/xoRWCcxqjW — Klaxon Wire (@KlaxonWire) November 7, 2026

Here, a hero police officer takes down the fleeing shooter.

Absolute hero cop. Squares up yards away with a pistol vs a rifle & tactical gear and took him down. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2026

BREAKING: Multiple victims reported after shooting in Krakow, Poland https://t.co/a8gtEAlYUP — Klaxon Wire (@KlaxonWire) November 7, 2026

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose released a statement in the wake of the tragic event:

We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Kraków, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland. What we know so far is that several innocent precious lives were viciously cut down on a Saturday afternoon in Kraków’s historic and iconic central square. America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow. May the blessed memory of those lost today assuage the grief of those who mourn. @PremierRP_en @NawrockiKn @KosiniakKamysz #Poland — Ambassador Tom Rose (@USAmbPoland) November 7, 2026

Rose wrote on X:

We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Kraków, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland. What we know so far is that several innocent precious lives were viciously cut down on a Saturday afternoon in Kraków’s historic and iconic central square. America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow. May the blessed memory of those lost today assuage the grief of those who mourn. @PremierRP_en @NawrockiKn @KosiniakKamysz #Poland

Advertisement

The shooting comes just days after Prime Minister Donald Tusk reportedly tried to stage a coup by seizing the Eastern European nation's version of the Supreme Court, as RedState wrote in late Oct.

While information remains sparse, here's more of the early coverage of the shooting:

🚨 NOW: 5 DEAD and 12 INJURIED after a mass shooter went on a rampage in Krakow, Poland — he wore MILITARY-style clothing



HERO police officer was spotted taking him down 🙏🏻



"America stands with Poland at this dark hour." 🇺🇸🇵🇱



Poland is one of the nations in Europe holding the… pic.twitter.com/ZgfBLIXUNF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2026

As this story continues to develop, RedState will provide updates as more information becomes available.