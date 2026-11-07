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Gunman Driving Into Square in Krakow, Poland, Opens Fire, Killing 6 and Injuring 15

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Nov 07, 2026 1:42 PM
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Gunman Driving Into Square in Krakow, Poland, Opens Fire, Killing 6 and Injuring 15 BREAKING
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On Saturday, authorities in Krakow, Poland, said a man dressed in military-style clothing drove into a bustling market square, then began firing at people, leaving six dead and at least 15 injured. The suspected shooter, who was wounded, is in police custody.

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via the AP

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Six people were killed and 15 wounded after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a busy market square in Krakow, Poland, authorities said.

The gunman, a 24-year-old Polish citizen, aimed at random people as he drove into the Main Square, a major tourist destination in the center of the city, Krakow police said. Four women and two men were killed. Two police officers were wounded, one seriously, Poland’s interior minister said on X.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a gunfight with officers a short distance away from the initial violence, police said, and was taken to the hospital for surgery. The death toll earlier stood at five, but police updated it to six in a post on X.

Katarzyna Cisło, a spokesperson for the Krakow police, said the perpetrator was wearing military-style fatigues and a bulletproof vest and used a military-type long gun in the attack. Police found many other weapons, as well as ammunition, in his car. He kept firing at the police even after being shot himself, she said.

Some video of the attack (thankfully, from a distance) and its aftermath is circulating on social media.

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Here, a hero police officer takes down the fleeing shooter.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose released a statement in the wake of the tragic event:

Rose wrote on X:

We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Kraków, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland.

What we know so far is that several innocent precious lives were viciously cut down on a Saturday afternoon in Kraków’s historic and iconic central square. 

America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow. May the blessed memory of those lost today assuage the grief of those who mourn.  

@PremierRP_en @NawrockiKn @KosiniakKamysz #Poland

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The shooting comes just days after Prime Minister Donald Tusk reportedly tried to stage a coup by seizing the Eastern European nation's version of the Supreme Court, as RedState wrote in late Oct.

While information remains sparse, here's more of the early coverage of the shooting:

As this story continues to develop, RedState will provide updates as more information becomes available.

News Topics CRIME | MASS SHOOTING
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