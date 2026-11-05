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Report: Harmeet Dhillon Resigns From DOJ (Updated)

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Nov 05, 2026 12:15 PM
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Report: Harmeet Dhillon Resigns From DOJ (Updated) BREAKING
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The details are scant at the moment, but Fox News' David Spunt is reporting that Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon is resigning from the Department of Justice.

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Per the report:

Dhillon, who assumed office in April 2025, ran the Civil Rights Division. She is leaving after President Donald Trump's Republican Party lost the House and Senate in this week's midterm elections.

In the leadup to the midterms, Dhillon defended the Trump administration's investigation into noncitizen voters.

In fact, Dhillon has been a stalwart champion of the administration's efforts to shore up election integrity.

"The distrust is there."

That was Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon's stinging response to CBS' Lesley Stahl after Stahl suggested during Sunday's 60 Minutes that the Trump administration's attempts to clean up voter rolls and purge noncitizens from them were undermining Americans' confidence in elections.

Stahl was trying to argue that very few noncitizens actually vote – it's the old "it never happens" argument favored by Democrats, despite ample proof to the contrary – and questioned why the administration was making such an effort to secure the elections ahead of the midterms. 

“There are people who feel that the point is to sow distrust about the whole election system. There are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting — very, very few. And so therefore, what’s the purpose?” asked Stahl.

“The point is actually the opposite of what you’re saying,” Dhillon replied. “It’s not to sow distrust. The distrust is there.”

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As of the time of publication, Dhillon has not issued a formal statement regarding the reported resignation. 

This is a developing story. 

Update - 1:00 PM Eastern: 

Attorney General Todd Blanche has issued a statement regarding Dhillon's resignation:

Update - 1:30 PM Eastern:

Dhillon's resignation letter, directed to President Trump, has now been made public. It notes that she advised Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in early October of her intention to resign following the midterm elections. 

It includes a list of several of the notable accomplishments the Civil Rights Division has achieved during her tenure.

And the letter closes with: "While I am leaving this post, I will continue fighting for our country in the years ahead. Thank you again for your hard work on behalf of the American people and for giving me the opportunity to serve."

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CIVIL RIGHTS | DOJ | HARMEET K. DHILLON | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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