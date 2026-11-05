Report: Harmeet Dhillon Resigns From DOJ (Updated)

The details are scant at the moment, but Fox News' David Spunt is reporting that Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon is resigning from the Department of Justice.

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BREAKING: Harmeet Dhillon resigns as DOJ assistant attorney general for civil rights, sources tell @davidspunt — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2026

Per the report:

Dhillon, who assumed office in April 2025, ran the Civil Rights Division. She is leaving after President Donald Trump's Republican Party lost the House and Senate in this week's midterm elections. In the leadup to the midterms, Dhillon defended the Trump administration's investigation into noncitizen voters.

In fact, Dhillon has been a stalwart champion of the administration's efforts to shore up election integrity.

Sending monitors to election polls does not sow distrust in elections—quite the contrary! Tonight on @60Minutes, I explained it is routine for @theJusticeDept to monitor election sites to repair the distrust already present in the system due to voting irregularities. https://t.co/WNAEN31u9j — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 19, 2026

"The distrust is there." That was Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon's stinging response to CBS' Lesley Stahl after Stahl suggested during Sunday's 60 Minutes that the Trump administration's attempts to clean up voter rolls and purge noncitizens from them were undermining Americans' confidence in elections. Stahl was trying to argue that very few noncitizens actually vote – it's the old "it never happens" argument favored by Democrats, despite ample proof to the contrary – and questioned why the administration was making such an effort to secure the elections ahead of the midterms. “There are people who feel that the point is to sow distrust about the whole election system. There are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting — very, very few. And so therefore, what’s the purpose?” asked Stahl. “The point is actually the opposite of what you’re saying,” Dhillon replied. “It’s not to sow distrust. The distrust is there.”

As of the time of publication, Dhillon has not issued a formal statement regarding the reported resignation.

This is a developing story.

Update - 1:00 PM Eastern:

Attorney General Todd Blanche has issued a statement regarding Dhillon's resignation:

Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 5, 2026

Update - 1:30 PM Eastern:

Dhillon's resignation letter, directed to President Trump, has now been made public. It notes that she advised Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in early October of her intention to resign following the midterm elections.

It includes a list of several of the notable accomplishments the Civil Rights Division has achieved during her tenure.

And the letter closes with: "While I am leaving this post, I will continue fighting for our country in the years ahead. Thank you again for your hard work on behalf of the American people and for giving me the opportunity to serve."

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@HarmeetKDhillon @HarmeetKDhillon's resignation letter: https://t.co/EFHbpwGgN3 — Matt Shupe (@MattShupePR) November 5, 2026

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