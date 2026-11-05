Justice Department: MA Man Who Idolizes Mass Shooters Allegedly Threatened to Kill Pres. Trump

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday that it has charged a man with making a series of violent threats, including one to kill President Donald Trump. The allegations come from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

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BREAKING 🚨 18-year-old man from Tewksbury, MA charged w/ making threat against the President of the United States. The defendant also allegedly threatened to shoot up a school and made frequent references to mass shooters – specifically those who conducted their attacks based on racially motivated violent extremism, referring to these mass shooters as “heroes.” Revolver-style firearm seized from defendant’s home along w/ multiple military-style or military surplus items – including camouflage clothing, a ballistics helmet, military-style knives and a hatchet. READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/MeYdN6sKw9 — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) November 5, 2026

BREAKING 🚨 18-year-old man from Tewksbury, MA charged w/ making threat against the President of the United States. The defendant also allegedly threatened to shoot up a school and made frequent references to mass shooters – specifically those who conducted their attacks based on racially motivated violent extremism, referring to these mass shooters as “heroes.” Revolver-style firearm seized from defendant’s home along w/ multiple military-style or military surplus items – including camouflage clothing, a ballistics helmet, military-style knives and a hatchet.

According to the DOJ:

Trenton Touch, 18, was charged by criminal complaint with making a threat against the President of the United States. Touch is currently in state custody. [...] According to the charging documents on Sept. 10, 2026, law enforcement received information relating to four Instagram accounts that contained violent and threatening content, including a threat against the President of the United States. Further investigation revealed that Touch is the alleged user of all four accounts. Records showed that Touch allegedly submitted multiple communications in which he threatened to kill others. These messages included alleged threats to shoot up a school and “kill trump.”

They continued:

Touch allegedly made frequent references to mass shooters specifically those who conducted their attacks based on racially motivated violent extremism, referring to these mass shooters as “heroes,” and frequently referencing the Christchurch shootings in New Zealand that killed 51 people.

As RedState previously wrote, the Justice Department has been busy stopping potential threats on the homeland. In mid-September, it charged a Pennsylvania man for allegedly planning a terror attack inspired by ISIS.

Among the Bay State man's alleged threatening posts on social media was "an image of a firearm in an Instagram direct message along with a threat," which read:

"it’s time”

“im gonna kill trump”

“not yet unc I suck at shooting past 200 yards.”

U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said of suspect Trenton Touch's alleged actions:

Trenton Touch is an individual whose alleged threats could not be ignored. Threatening the President of the United States is a serious crime and is not protected free speech. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute anyone who incites violence and threatens harm.”

Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division, Ted E. Docks, said:

“Trenton Touch is an alleged white supremacist who now stands accused of threatening to kill the President. Based on the evidence recovered by FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force – including a firearm, military-style knives, a hatchet, and a ballistics helmet – he allegedly had the means to do it. There’s no question Mr. Touch posed a grave threat to public safety."

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He added that, “Your FBI will continue to work closely with our partners, using every tool available, to protect the public and stop people from turning violent rhetoric into action.”

Trenton Touch will be arraigned in federal court in Boston on Nov. 9, 2026. If convicted of making a threat against the President, he could face a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

You can find the U.S. Attorney's full release here.

This is a developing story, and RedState will provide updates as warranted.

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