FBI Terrorism Task Force Arrests DOE Employee Charged With Trying to Help Houthis in Yemen

Thanks to the diligent work of the Seattle FBI office, there's one less wannabe terrorist loose in the U.S. homeland, according to a Thursday news release shared by the law enforcement agency.

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The FBI’s Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force recently wrapped up investigating a Department of Energy (DOE) employee based in Washington State, who was arrested Thursday and has now been charged by the Justice Department (DOJ) with trying to help the Iranian proxy and U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, the Houthis.

Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy, 51, a resident of Richland, Washington, was arrested this morning and charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to the Houthis, a designated foreign terrorist organization. [...] According to court records, Ellaboudy, who was a Department of Energy employee, came to the attention of the FBI after they received information that he had purchased precursor chemicals, components, and other materials commonly used in the construction of homemade explosive devices. In addition to the precursor chemicals, the investigation revealed Ellaboudy had also purchased parts used for the construction of drones and remotely operated aerial systems.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg called the allegations against Ellaboudy "so deeply disturbing that they almost defy imagination.”

“As alleged, a U.S. government employee traveled overseas and used his specialized expertise in an attempt to aid the Houthis, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization backed by Iran,” he said. “Additionally, Ellaboudy acquired materials for the construction of explosive material and drones capable of delivering these explosives."

New from DOJ: A Washington state *Department of Energy* employee arrested for helping the Iranian backed Houthis



"Ellaboudy acquired materials for the construction of explosive material and drones capable of delivering these explosives. These allegations are so deeply disturbing… pic.twitter.com/ae6OTk0Ccz — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2026

Here is what Ellaboudy allegedly did:

The complaint alleges that in December 2024, the FBI learned that Ellaboudy took sick leave from his employment, claiming that it was due to having been exposed to highly concentrated nitric acid, a common chemical used in the construction of explosive materials. In September 2025, Ellaboudy, using an official passport previously issued to him when employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, traveled from Richland, Washington to Oman. Upon arriving in Oman, Ellaboudy used this same passport to cross the border into Yemen with the intent on traveling to Sanaa, Yemen, the country’s capital, which is under the control of the Houthis. Upon returning to the United States, Ellaboudy stated to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers that he had travelled overseas on official government business. Subsequent information from Ellaboudy’s DOE supervisor revealed he did not have any authorized official government travel to that region.

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The DOJ's release added that during the FBI's investigation, it had a team member work undercover as a confidential human source (CHS), telling the DOE employee that the CHS was actually employed by a Houthi "Colonel."

The CHS' purported task for this fictitious colonel was to gain possession of communications equipment to send to their people in Yemen as part of a mobile communications center.

Ellaboudy provided expert advice and assistance, based upon his background in electrical engineering, by helping the CHS test and modify solar power generators and communication equipment. Additionally, Ellaboudy provided guidance on how the power systems and communication system integrated, provided schematics and diagrams for the proper setup of the systems, and conducted research and provided guidance on other equipment that could be acquired to enhance the communications equipment of the Houthis.

Assistant Director Jarod Brown of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division said in a statement:

“This individual allegedly betrayed the U.S. and attempted to aid the Houthis, a designated foreign terrorist organization, but thanks to the work of the men and women of the FBI, his actions were detected and he is now in custody."

"According to the criminal complaint, Ellaboudy tried to assist the terrorist group improve its communications capabilities, he purchased materials for homemade explosives and drones, and he traveled to Yemen where the Houthis control the capital city. Preventing terrorism and protecting the U.S. homeland is a vital part of the FBI’s mission. We will use all our resources and work closely with our partners to identify and stop anyone planning to commit acts of terrorism or to help terrorist organizations," he added.

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His first court appearance is set for Friday, Oct. 2, in Richland, WA, according to the news release. If convicted, Ellaboudy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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