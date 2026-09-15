PA Man Charged With Planning ISIS-inspired Terrorism Attack

On Monday, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the capture of a suspect who is accused of obtaining a rifle and ammunition to carry out a planned, Islamic State-inspired attack in Pennsylvania. The DOJ announced the bust Tuesday on X.

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“Kramer was taken into custody just as he appeared to be preparing for a mass shooting that could have taken many lives, having already secured a rifle and approximately 190 rounds of ammunition for what he called his ‘mission,’” said Assistant Attorney General John Eisenberg.… https://t.co/3U17sa9B3P — National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) September 15, 2026

The X post says:

“Kramer was taken into custody just as he appeared to be preparing for a mass shooting that could have taken many lives, having already secured a rifle and approximately 190 rounds of ammunition for what he called his ‘mission,’” said Assistant Attorney General John Eisenberg. “His apparent ISIS inspiration and escalation toward violence show how close this country came to a devastating attack. This arrest prevented what could have been a horrific tragedy.”

DOJ also issued a formal press release on the capture.

Jonathan Hunter Kramer, 21, a resident of Valencia, Pennsylvania, has been charged by federal criminal complaint with receiving a firearm and ammunition knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the firearm and ammunition would be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism, including providing, attempting to provide, and conspiring to provide material support or resources to a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). FBI agents interdicted Kramer this weekend as he returned to a hotel in possession of three 30-round capacity rifle magazines and five boxes of rifle ammunition. The FBI then executed search warrants, seized a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition from his hotel room, and arrested him.

Sharp work by all involved.

This isn't Kramer's first brush with the law. From the press release:

According to the affidavit filed in support of the complaint, Kramer has been known to the FBI since an earlier investigation in 2023, which resulted in Kramer, then a minor, being charged and adjudicated delinquent by Pennsylvania state authorities for his role in a plot to commit a mass casualty incident and for possessing child sexual abuse material. On March 19, 2026, following Kramer’s release from a Pennsylvania juvenile detention facility, an anonymous individual made an online tip to the FBI reporting a return to troubling behavior by Kramer, including, among other activities, his ordering of “mysterious” packages and “talking to his friends from before” his juvenile adjudication. Subsequent investigation confirmed that Kramer had been using the online persona of “Hamza Al Rashid” who claimed affiliation with ISIS, offered to share explosive manuals with others, and expressed his intent to prepare for his “mission” and that he was just missing a “weapon.”

There have been too many incidents in recent history where someone like this actually carried out his plans, resulting in some horror or another, only to have it be revealed later that the individual was "known to law enforcement." In this case, the individual was known to law enforcement but, thanks to an online tip, this known individual was stopped before he could carry out his plans.

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Kramer made his initial court appearance on Monday, and as of this writing, the DOJ is requesting he be held without bond.

What's interesting about this is the location. Valencia, Pennsylvania, is in Butler County, PA, the location of the infamous attempt on the life of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. It's not known if there's any connection between this accused domestic terrorist and that attack, and the DOJ press release is mute on the topic. It's likely a coincidence, but it's hard to know what swirls around in the clouded brains of people like this.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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