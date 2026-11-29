The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has, in an eyebrow-raising move, shut down United Fidelity Bank. This represents the largest bank failure since 2024. Fidelity is said to have assets of around $5.9 billion and is yet unable to meet the demands of depositors. The whole thing may end up costing the FDIC $1.83 billion.

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The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said First Citizens Bank would take over all deposits and assets of Evansville, Indiana-based United Fidelity. The closed bank’s 22 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and the Virgin Islands will reopen as First Citizens branches by Monday, and customer accounts will be transferred automatically, the FDIC said. “We believe this transaction is both financially and strategically compelling, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers, earning their trust and positioning our company for continued success,” Frank B. Holding, Jr., chairman and CEO of Raleigh, North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank, said in a statement Friday.

It looks to be a minimal disruption to Fidelity's customers, at least. The FDIC has a fund of about $163 billion to cover failures like this, so there will be no taxpayer bailout (at least, not directly) and the balances of Fidelity customers are safe, and will be transferred to First Citizens Bank.

The Treasury Department assures us that the seizure was mandated by Fidelity's condition.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Treasury division that regulates banks, said in a statement Friday that it concluded the failed bank was in “unsafe or unsound condition to transact business.” The seizure marks the largest U.S. bank failure by assets since 2024, when Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank foundered with roughly $6 billion in assets.

This is just the kind of thing the FDIC was founded for. Created by the Banking Act of 1933, the FDIC acts as an insurance policy for depositors in just this kind of failure. Covered accounts include checking, savings, timed deposits such as certificates of deposit, and certain negotiable instruments, like outstanding cashier's checks. Stocks, bonds, and similar investment equities are not covered.

Bank failures since 2000 have remained fairly constant in number and in dollar volume, except for a significant spike during the Obama administration, from 2008 to 2013-2014. 2023 is the exception, when the failures of, among others, Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic Bank and Signature bank, which had combined assets of over half a trillion dollars.

There have been seven bank failures in 2026, with combined assets of over $7 billion.

In this case, at least, Fidelity's depositors' money is safe, and they should notice minimal disruption in their banking services.

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