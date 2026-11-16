It's not yet clear exactly what's going on, but on Monday, several major banks are having trouble with their online banking systems, including access to check balances and so forth. Efforts to withdraw cash from ATMs are being met with error messages as well.

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It's a good argument for keeping some emergency cash on hand.

Customers at major banks including Chase, Bank of America, Capitol One, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo have reported problems accessing online services on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. Chase acknowledged the situation in a response to a customer via their Chase Support X account. "We saw your post and want to reach out. I do apologize, it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking," Chase Support said. "Please try again at a later time. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience." Chase later provided additional insight in a statement to FOX Business, noting that the problems were not related to cybersecurity issues.

The people's money is still as safe as can be, when it's just bits and bytes in a computer system, as opposed to hard currency.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," Chase said. "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. This is a technical issue, not cyber-related." The source called the disruption "a technical bug, not a cyber issue."

The New York Post spoke to a cybersecurity expert, who had some interesting comments.

Independent cybersecurity expert Katie Moussouris told The Post the extent of the outages suggests they are interconnected. “It could be a really wild coincidence, but it seems like they share a component on the backend,” she said. Moussouris noted the bank outages came in the wake of last week’s air travel shutdown and massive Microsoft service outage. “I think all of these things are making people feel like all of these critical infrastructures aren’t as dependable as we think they are. The instances might not be directly related, but it makes us feel like things are less dependable,” she said.

That's all speculation, of course, but there's little doubt that this banking issue, coming hot on the heels of an airline shutdown and a Microsoft outage, will start some chins to wagging. But it's not unreasonable to note that these events are, in the words of Katie Moussouris, making people feel like all the systems aren't as dependable as we think they are because they have been proving to be not as dependable as we think they are.

There is no system, though, that's completely without bugs and flaws. In this case, a little patience would seem to be in order.

This, again, is a developing story. Stay tuned.

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