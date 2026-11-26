Apparently, teaching toddlers their ABCs and how to sing "The Wheels on the Bus" leaves plenty of time for political commentary. Rachel Griffin Accurso, better known to millions of American parents as Ms. Rachel, is back at it, this time invoking Jesus while praising Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX) and discussing federal entitlement spending.

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During a Wednesday appearance on the podcast "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know," Accurso praised Talarico's interpretation of Christianity, particularly his positions on immigration, Medicare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Accurso suggested that people selectively interpret Scripture to justify hateful behavior while praising Talarico's approach to connecting his religious beliefs with public policy.

During the exchange, Accurso explained:

🚨 SHAMELESS: Children's star Ms. Rachel just LECTURED Christians over Medicare and SNAP cuts, praising Texas Democrat James Talarico and claiming people "WEAPONIZE the Bible" MS. RACHEL: "I love when James Talarico says, Jesus would be like, why are you cutting Medicare? Why are you cutting SNAP?" "Like, I told you to feed the hungry. I told you to help the sick." "And that's such a relief because we've had people weaponize the Bible ... to do really HORRIBLE things." "It's kind of like when anyone in any faith takes... cherry picks things and is like, I'm going to be hateful now." She said it on Hasan Minhaj's podcast "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know," in an episode that dropped TODAY Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, built her following with YouTube videos for toddlers So a fight over a federal budget now means you've "weaponized" the Bible? That's not the Gospel. That's a stump speech. https://t.co/vsSpS677gt — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) November 25, 2026

“I love when James Talarico says Jesus would be like, 'Why are you cutting Medicare? Why are you cutting SNAP? Like I told you to feed the hungry. I told you to help the sick,' and, and that's so, that's such a relief because we've had people weaponize the Bible and to do really horrible things.”

The children's entertainer, who had already said she loved Talarico and described his approach to Christianity as her "cup of tea," concluded the exchange by cheering him on.

RedState's Brandon Morse addressed a remarkably similar episode in October 2025, when Accurso invoked Christianity to criticize Republicans over SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. Morse argued that Christians can recognize their responsibility to help the poor while also supporting personal responsibility and safeguards against government waste.

The obligation Christians have to care for the poor does not settle every debate over how Washington should spend taxpayer dollars. Christians can agree on the importance of feeding the hungry while disagreeing over the administration, cost, and effectiveness of federal assistance programs.

Of course, domestic spending wasn't the only political subject Accurso tackled during Wednesday's interview. She also discussed her criticism of singer Ed Sheeran following the controversy surrounding Macklemore's pro-Palestinian activism and repeated her accusations of genocide against Israel.

While acknowledging others who had lost their jobs for speaking out about Gaza, Accurso explained how her own financial success afforded her the freedom to do so:

“We made enough money for our lives, so I can say anything I want, and I do, like, acknowledge the people who spoke out a long time ago and lost their jobs and didn't have that.”

Earlier this year, Accurso joined New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in promoting his universal childcare initiative after serving on his inaugural committee, another example of her involvement in policy debates well outside children's entertainment.

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Her television persona hasn't escaped criticism overseas, either. Britain's Sunday Times published a profile in June 2025 describing her as a "human Teletubby," documenting parents' frustrations with her overwhelming presence in their households while acknowledging the educational merits of her programming.

Accurso has every right to express her political and religious beliefs, just as parents have every right to scrutinize them. Her latest interview gives families considerably more to consider than whether their toddlers enjoy her rendition of "The Wheels on the Bus."

I don't remember Steve from "Blue's Clues" being this annoying.

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