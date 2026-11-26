When people stop to think on this Thanksgiving Day about what they are thankful for, there are many possible answers: family, friends, loved ones, prosperity, good health, you name it.

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For some Pentagon contractors, though, the answer to "What are you thankful for?" might be "Aliens." Why? Because they had a fat Pentagon research contract and drew up plans for an underground bunker complex to hide away exotic materials and... tissues? Yes, tissues. As in, body parts, not Kleenex.

Buried beneath 15 to 20 feet of Nevada earth, behind 3-foot-thick reinforced concrete walls, a steel vault door and a heavily guarded access tunnel, a Pentagon contractor drew up plans to build a 5,000-square-foot subterranean fortress.

There's just one catch in the gratitude of the unnamed contractor: The thing never actually got built. Probably because no aliens ever showed up, bearing exotic materials or tissue. Seems it never got past the planning stages. But it would have been a sight to see.

The bunker was designed to store what was described as acquired "exotic material or tissue" – including recovered hardware and biological samples tied to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the Pentagon’s broader term for UFOs and other unexplained sightings in the air, space or sea. The blueprint was not drawn from science fiction. It is detailed inside a 538-page declassified contractor report released by the Department of War as part of the Trump administration's latest batch of UAP records, exposing how close a private firm came to building a secure repository under a $22 million Pentagon program.

Exotic tissues. Ew. I mean... ew.

Now, if you remember the politics of the 1990s, you won't be surprised at the appearance of a former senator from Nevada, who was something of a champion of "bringing home the bacon," by which we mean, "pork."

Launched in 2008 through a $10 million congressional earmark steered by then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, the effort was billed as a study of foreign aerospace threats out to 40 years in the future. Internal Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) briefing notes from May 2009 say Reid was hunting for radical technological "leaps" across 12 areas – ranging from futuristic propulsion and stealth to directed-energy weapons, space-time travel and how advanced craft affect pilots. Behind closed doors, however, contractor Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS) was preparing to acquire and store physical materials.

Here's the thing: It's a safe bet that, had this enormous waste of taxpayer dollars been built, it would have remained empty of any exotic materials or tissues. (Ew.) Why?

Because aliens haven't visited Earth. At least not as long as humans have been here.

Look, extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof. In the case of Bigfoot/Sasquatch, that would mean bringing one in — alive or dead. Or even some DNA from hairs found stuck in some tree bark. Or even a photograph that wasn't so blurry as to resemble nothing so much as a Rorschach test. The same applies to aliens, and mind you, we live in a time where almost everyone carries a high-definition camera on their person at all times, with visual acuity undreamed of only a couple of decades ago, and still nobody seems to be able to manage a clear and unambiguous photo of either alien spacecraft or big hairy cryptid.

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That's because there aren't any alien spacecraft or big hairy cryptids.

Oh, there are likely life forms of some sort on some planets somewhere out in the ungrokkable vastness of the cosmos. The very size of space and the billions upon billions of suns with even more billions and trillions of planets make it inconceivable that life hasn't arisen somewhere else. But as far as advanced, intelligent life that is somehow spanning trillions of miles of space just to surveil us? No; I'm not buying it, and there doesn't seem to be any solid evidence, which is probably why this big storage bunker was never built. And, honestly, that's just as well.

In closing, I will repeat what I have always maintained about any possible alien arrival: If aliens ever land on my property and demand to be taken to our leader, I'm taking them to Gary Busey.

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